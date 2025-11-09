IN A PERFECT WORLD... CABARET Comes To The TRIAD Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Artists should have no boundaries, and in In A Perfect World... Cabaret, they don't! Here, big voices sing musical theatre selections that create visions of possibilities. Expect the unexpected, as they break through boundaries performing intentionally chosen musical theatre songs.

After producing three Then and Now Alumni Cabarets, Dee Quinones-Kanevsky, former principal dancer with the American Ballroom Theater Company directed by Pierre Dulaine, ballroom instructor to Dancing With The Stars professionals Maks Chmerkovskiy, Val Chmerkovskiy and Karina Smirnoff when they were youths, and Triple Threat Theatre's Artistic Director/Choreographer, trims the cast and moves her new In A Perfect World Cabaret Off-Broadway to the TRIAD Theatre November 23 at 2:30 p.m., for one show only.

Less is more. The cast of three - Mariah Elle Kane, Olivia Jane and Michael Louis Curcio - now take the stage for In A Perfect World... Cabaret.

Taking the lead in an abundance of shows and coming off of three successful Now and Then Cabarets over the last year, Mariah Elle Kane (Miss Adelaide in Guys and Dolls, Elle Woods in Legally Blonde, Reno Sweeney in Anything Goes), Olivia Jane (Evita Peron in EVITA, Marta in Company, Paulette Bonafonte in Legally Blonde) and Michael Louis Curcio (Nathan Detroit in Guys and Dolls), will surround the audience with their big voices, performing favorites from Gypsy, The Notebook, Wicked, Songs for a New World, Bridges of Madison County, SMASH and more.