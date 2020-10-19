IAN GOLDSTEIN'S HEALTHCARE ANGER VARIETY HOUR Will Stream on YouTube

The stream takes place on Sunday, October 25, 2020, 8:00 pm EST - 9:00 pm EST.

IAN GOLDSTEIN'S HEALTHCARE ANGER VARIETY HOUR, a comedy show and fundraiser benefiting the HealthWell Foundation, is set to stream on YouTube.

Like many, producer Ian Goldstein is beyond frustrated with the healthcare system in the United States. In fact, he's angry. And, since we all know that bottling frustration is bad for your health, Ian has just the prescription. On Sunday, October 25th at 8:00pm EST he'll channel his rage (and his Crohn's disease) into gathering an exciting lineup of writers and performers for the livestream YouTube event, "Ian Goldstein's Healthcare Anger Variety Hour!"



Don't miss this absolutely SICK benefit variety show, featuring Jhanelle Dennis (Just For Laughs), Felipe Torres Medina (Late Show with Stephen Colbert), Fat Carrie Bradshaw (Betches), Taylor Kay Phillips (McSweeney's), and Marisa Galvez (Flappers) as they share personal experiences with the overpriced, disorganized, bureaucratic nightmare that is the United States healthcare system. All donations will benefit the HealthWell Foundation, a leading non-profit established in 2004 with a mission to "help the uninsured afford critical medical treatments - because no one should go without essential care." Sounds like just what the doctor ordered!

