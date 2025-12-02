HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES Extends Run at Miami New Drama and Receives Carbonell Special Citation

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The touring production of HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES, created by Moisés Kaufman and Amanda Gronich for Tectonic Theater Project, has been extended by two weeks at Miami New Drama at the Colony Theatre.

The production will continue performances in Miami through December 14. The extension follows ongoing audience demand for the engagement at the South Beach venue.

The Carbonell Awards announced yesterday that the production has been honored with a Special Citation. The Carbonell Awards recognize excellence in professional theatre across South Florida.

After completing its extended Miami run, HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES will begin performances at Seattle Rep on January 21. A London production will follow at Theatre Royal Stratford East, beginning January 31.

The U.S. touring production is presented in partnership with Tectonic Theater Project, with additional production details available at herethereareblueberries.com. Information on the London engagement is available through Stratford East.

In 2007, a mysterious album featuring Nazi-era photographs arrived at the desk of a U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum archivist. As curators unravel the shocking truth behind the images, the album soon makes headlines and ignites a debate that reverberates far beyond the museum walls. Based on real events, Here There Are Blueberries tells the story of these historical photographs—what they reveal about the perpetrators of the Holocaust, and our own humanity.

A 2024 Pulitzer Prize finalist, 2025 Lucille Lortel Award winner for Outstanding Play, and two-time Helen Hayes Award winner, Here There Are Blueberries has been named one of the 10 Best Plays of 2024 by The Wall Street Journal. It was featured on the May 2024 season finale of 60 Minutes and was recently highlighted in The New York Times as one of the top plays to see this spring. The play continues to resonate with audiences nationwide.