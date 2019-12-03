HELLO GIRL GONE: OR BEFORE A LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN Opens Sunday December 8

Girl Gone: Or Before A League Of Their Own opens their limited Off- Broadway engagement at the Actors Temple Theatre this Sunday December 8th. The play explores women in baseball during World War 2.

Set in 1945, before there was "A League Of Their Own," a group of girls were placed together a month prior as a experiment to see if such a league could work. Two weeks before this team was to make its exhibition, the coach is mysteriously found dead leaving the girls to face this big event alone. This suspenseful drama captures an era in American history when women were called upon to keep baseball alive as the men went off to fight.

The powerful all female ensemble consists of Cassandra Cloutier, Sophia Shefner, Karlyn Baranowski, Bridgette Karl, Brielle Leigh, Samantha Glovin, Gabby Cocco, Joanna Pinto, Emma Glassman, Lily Dickinson, Dina Laura, and Sara Fitzpatrick.

The Show will perform Saturdays at 3pm at The Actors Temple Theatre which is located in Manhattan at 339 W. 47th Street (between 8th and 9th Avenues). Tickets priced $39.50 and $59.50 (including facility fee), are available at Telecharge.com or by calling (212) 239-6200.

The play is produced written and directed by Layon Gray the writer and director of the Off-Broadway hit play Black Angels Over Tuskegee.





