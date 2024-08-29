HARRISON GREENBAUM: WHAT JUST HAPPENED? Extended at Asylum NYC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The award-winning Off-Broadway comedy+magic show, Harrison Greenbaum: What Just Happened?, is getting its second extension at Asylum NYC, now running through September and October.

A tour de force performance combining rapid-fire stand-up comedy with mind-blowing magic, this unique show represents the culmination of more than 15 years of creation and development.

The creator and star of the show, comedian and magician Harrison Greenbaum, recently returned to New York after a 650-performance run in Las Vegas as the first (and only) comedian or comedy magician to headline a Cirque du Soleil show (Cirque du Soleil's Mad Apple). Having been featured on shows such as America's Got Talent, Last Comic Standing, and Conan, this Off-Broadway comedy+magic show represents a return for Harrison to his New York roots.

Originally scheduled to run through June, the show has continued to be a sold-out smash throughout its first extension, leading to this second two-month extension through the fall.

The production has received tremendous praise since opening. amNewYork declared Harrison "the world's funniest magician" and the Society of American Magicians dubbed him the "Funniest. Magician. Ever."

Performances are scheduled for select Saturdays in September and October at 9:30 PM at Asylum NYC (123 E. 24th St.): September 14, September 28, October 5, and October 19. Tickets can be purchased at https://asylumnyc.com/Harrison-greenbaum.

About the Show

Putting a well-earned spotlight on comedian and magician Harrison Greenbaum, who has been featured on NBC, ABC, Comedy Central, Netflix, Disney+, and more, Harrison Greenbaum: What Just Happened? is a unique comedy+magic show that deftly combines Harrison's "smart, witty, and lightning quick punchlines" (Scene Tracker) with original and irreverent magic, demonstrating why David Copperfield described Harrison as "the funniest comedian or magician I've ever seen."

Join Harrison as he takes audiences on a "gut-busting, jaw-dropping theatrical rollercoaster ride" (amNewYork). As Penn Jillette, of the legendary magic duo, Penn & Teller, put it: "We loved it... Harrison has everything you could possibly want to please Penn & Teller: really good comedy, really good magic, and blasphemy." Or as Larry Wilmore, executive producer of Black-ish and creator of The Bernie Mac Show, put it: "Harrison has mastered being very funny in comedy and very f***ing awesome in magic."

Catch Harrison Greenbaum: What Just Happened? LIVE at Asylum NYC on select Saturdays in September and October. For tickets and more, visit the venue's website, https://asylumnyc.com/harrison-greenbaum. (Note: Harrison Greenbaum: What Just Happened? is intended for ages 18 and up.) Asylum NYC is located at 123 W 24 St., NY, NY 10010. For more information on the show, visit https://WhatJustHappenedShow.com.

