Gary Gulman To Make Off-Broadway Debut With GRANDILOQUENT At The Lortel Theatre

Comedian Gary Gulman (HBO Specials: The Great Depresh, Born on 3rd Base; Hulu's Life & Beth) will make his Off-Broadway debut this winter, with the world premiere of his new solo show Grandiloquent, directed by Tony Award nominee Moritz von Stuelpnagel (Hand To God, I Need That) and is presented by special arrangement with the Lucille Lortel Theatre. The show will play the Lucille Lortel Theatre beginning Tuesday, January 7, 2025 for a limited engagement through Saturday, February 8, 2025.



"Grandiloquent is the show I got into comedy to do,” said Gulman. “It's the culmination of 48 years of my reading and writing and performing. I am so grateful to be able to bring it to the venerable Lucille Lortel Theatre, where I've seen so much extraordinary work."

Gary Gulman premieres this new solo show hot off the release of his acclaimed memoir Misfit, and his fifth stand up special – Born On 3rd Base for HBO Max.



Grandiloquent is Gulman's hilarious new show about insecurity, empathy, self-acceptance and how a thoughtful boy learned to use humor, reading and writing to cope with the consequences of his parents' blunders. Learn why a seemingly confident middle-aged man feels most comfortable in a large room where a thousand strangers are laughing at him.



The production will feature Scenic Design by Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt (New York, New York; POTUS), Lighting Design by Adam Honoré (Purlie Victorious, Cats: The Jellicle Ball), and Sound Design by UptownWorks (Black Odyssey, Five).



