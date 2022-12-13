Gabe Mollica's Off-Broadway Show SOLO Receives Second Extension and New Los Angeles Dates

Stand-up comedian and storyteller Gabe Mollica's off-Broadway debut show 'SOLO: A Show About Friendship' has received an additional six-week extension of its run at the Soho Playhouse on the following dates, all at 9:00pm. Josh Gondelman (Desus & Mero, Last Week Tonight) will be his special guest opener on opening night, January 11th.

New York extension dates, all shows at 9:00pm:

January 11-14

January 18-21

February 1-4

February 8-11

February 15-17 and 19

February 22-25

Gabe will also be bringing 'SOLO' to Los Angeles on January 27th at 9:30pm and January 28th at 7:00pm at The Yard Theater. Avital Ash (Barry) will open both shows.

Since opening, 'SOLO' has been named a New York Times Critic's Pick and has been praised by WNYC/Gothamist's Kerry Shaw, who called it "funny and heartfelt, with surprises along the way."

The show is directed and story produced by Greg Walloch (Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King) and produced by Caitlin Cook (Sean Patton: Number One) and Mahmood Alladadweh. Ophira Eisenberg (NPR) and Devin Delliquanti (The Daily Show) are creative consultants. Executive producer is Abey Weitzman (playwright and winner of Scholastic's National American Voices Medal).

After a run of critically acclaimed performances at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Gabe made his off-Broadway debut at the storied Soho Playhouse with Chris Gethard as his special guest on opening night, November 2nd, 2022.

Solo begins with a declaration: "I turned 30 and it occurred to me that I don't have any friends." Over the next 60 minutes, Gabe attempts to explain why, analyzing the "30-year old bros" in his life, high-school relationships, his first drunken attempt at stand-up, summers at a camp for children with chronic illnesses, and many more stories of young love, friendship, heartbreak, and Taco Bell.

Gabe Mollica is a comedian and writer living in Astoria, Queens. He's performed his critically acclaimed hour "Solo," a show about friendship, at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the Winnipeg Fringe Festival, Manhattan's prestigious 59east59th street Theatre, and cities across the globe including New York, Dallas, Chicago, Los Angeles, Albany, and Dublin, Ireland. He has appeared on The Moth Radio Hour on NPR, BBC Radio 4, and wrote for the 2020 and 2019 New York Video Game Awards with the writers of the Daily Show with Trevor Noah. He performs nightly in New York City.