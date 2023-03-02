Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Gabe Mollica's Off-Broadway Show SOLO: A SHOW ABOUT FRIENDSHIP Extended For A Third Time

Over the next 70 minutes, Gabe dives deep into what it means to have friends in your 30s, his special relationship with Stephen Sondheim, and more.

Mar. 02, 2023  

Gabe Mollica's Off-Broadway Show SOLO: A SHOW ABOUT FRIENDSHIP Extended For A Third Time

Stand-up comedian and storyteller Gabe Mollica's off-Broadway debut show 'SOLO: A Show About Friendship' has received a third extension of its run at the Soho Playhouse on the following dates, all at 9:00pm. Tickets available here.

March 23, 24, 25

March 30, 31, April 1

April 6, 7, 8

April 13, 14, 15

Gabe Mollica begins his critically-acclaimed off-Broadway show "Solo: A Show About Friendship" with a declaration: "I turned 30 and it occurred to me that I don't have any friends."

Over the next 70 minutes, Gabe dives deep into what it means to have friends in your 30s, his special relationship with Stephen Sondheim, working at a summer camp for children with chronic illnesses, and what happens when you break up with your best friend.

The show is directed and story produced by Greg Walloch (Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King) and produced by Caitlin Cook (Sean Patton: Number One) and Mahmood Alladadweh. Ophira Eisenberg (NPR) and Devin Delliquanti (The Daily Show) are creative consultants. Executive producer is Abey Weitzman (playwright and winner of Scholastic's National American Voices Medal).

After a run of critically acclaimed performances at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Gabe made his off-Broadway debut at the storied Soho Playhouse with Chris Gethard as his special guest on opening night, November 2nd, 2022.

Gabe Mollica is a comedian and writer living in Astoria, Queens. He's performed his critically acclaimed hour "Solo," a show about friendship, at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the Winnipeg Fringe Festival, Manhattan's prestigious 59east59th street Theatre, and cities across the globe including New York, Dallas, Chicago, Los Angeles, Albany, and Dublin, Ireland. He has appeared on The Moth Radio Hour on NPR, BBC Radio 4, and wrote for the 2020 and 2019 New York Video Game Awards with the writers of the Daily Show with Trevor Noah. He performs nightly in New York City. www.gabemollica.com




Gabe Mollicas SOLO: A SHOW ABOUT FRIENDSHIP Extends for a Third Time Off-Broadway Photo
Gabe Mollica's SOLO: A SHOW ABOUT FRIENDSHIP Extends for a Third Time Off-Broadway
Stand-up comedian and storyteller Gabe Mollica’s off-Broadway debut show ‘SOLO: A Show About Friendship’ has received a third extension of its run at the Soho Playhouse on the following dates, all at 9:00pm.
Photos: First Look at THE REWARDS OF BEING FRANK at ART/New York Theatres Photo
Photos: First Look at THE REWARDS OF BEING FRANK at ART/New York Theatres
Get a first look at photos of New York Classical Theatre's and Cincinnati Shakespeare Company are presenting the new play The Rewards of Being Frank, written by Alice Scovell!
Branden Jacobs-Jenkins Wins Inaugural Pinnacle Commission From South Coast Repertory and P Photo
Branden Jacobs-Jenkins Wins Inaugural Pinnacle Commission From South Coast Repertory and Playwrights Horizons
South Coast Repertory and Playwrights Horizons have announced that playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins has been awarded the first Pinnacle Commission.
NEWSICAL THE MUSICAL to Return Off-Broadway in March Photo
NEWSICAL THE MUSICAL to Return Off-Broadway in March
NEWSical will return Off-Broadway with previews beginning March 19th at the newly renovated AMT Theater located in Hell’s Kitchen.

More Hot Stories For You


THE TROUBLE WITH DEAD BOYFRIENDS To Premiere Off-BroadwayTHE TROUBLE WITH DEAD BOYFRIENDS To Premiere Off-Broadway
March 2, 2023

The Trouble With Dead Boyfriends, a new musical, is having its official Off-Broadway premiere at the historic Players Theatre. The show is set to open on June 15th and will run for five weeks.
Gabe Mollica's Off-Broadway Show SOLO: A SHOW ABOUT FRIENDSHIP Extended For A Third TimeGabe Mollica's Off-Broadway Show SOLO: A SHOW ABOUT FRIENDSHIP Extended For A Third Time
March 2, 2023

Stand-up comedian and storyteller Gabe Mollica's off-Broadway debut show 'SOLO: A Show About Friendship' has received a third extension of its run at the Soho Playhouse on the following dates, all at 9:00pm.
Gabe Mollica's SOLO: A SHOW ABOUT FRIENDSHIP Extends for a Third Time Off-BroadwayGabe Mollica's SOLO: A SHOW ABOUT FRIENDSHIP Extends for a Third Time Off-Broadway
March 2, 2023

Stand-up comedian and storyteller Gabe Mollica’s off-Broadway debut show ‘SOLO: A Show About Friendship’ has received a third extension of its run at the Soho Playhouse on the following dates, all at 9:00pm.
Photos: First Look at THE REWARDS OF BEING FRANK at ART/New York TheatresPhotos: First Look at THE REWARDS OF BEING FRANK at ART/New York Theatres
March 2, 2023

Get a first look at photos of New York Classical Theatre's and Cincinnati Shakespeare Company are presenting the new play The Rewards of Being Frank, written by Alice Scovell!
Branden Jacobs-Jenkins Wins Inaugural Pinnacle Commission From South Coast Repertory and Playwrights HorizonsBranden Jacobs-Jenkins Wins Inaugural Pinnacle Commission From South Coast Repertory and Playwrights Horizons
March 2, 2023

South Coast Repertory and Playwrights Horizons have announced that playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins has been awarded the first Pinnacle Commission.
share