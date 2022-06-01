GREASE, TELL ME MORE, TELL ME MORE & Others Announced for Bryant Park Reading Room 2022 Lineup

Bryant Park has announced the 2022 June Reading Room lineup as part of the annual return of the Bryant Park Reading Room during a monumental year celebrating Bryant Park's 30th anniversary. The Books on Broadway series continues in June, along with Author, Poetry, BookClub, Reel Talks series, and children's events.

The complete June Reading Room series details can be found below. Additional program lineups for July through September will be announced at a later date.

Tuesday, June 7

12:30pm

Books on Broadway

Grease, Tell Me More, Tell Me More: Stories from the Broadway Phenomenon That Started It All with Tom Moore, Author and Director (original Broadway production) and Ken Waissman, Author and Producer (original Broadway production)

Hosted by Ilana Levine, Actress and Podcaster of Little Known Facts with Ilana Levine

6pm

Poetry

Dan Alter, Nick Flynn, Sandra Lim, Tess Taylor

Hosted by Jason Schneiderman

Friday, June 10

12pm

Beekeeping

Learn about urban honeybees and the vital role they play in the environment.

Produced in partnership with New York City Beekeepers Association

Monday, June 13

12:30pm

Reel Talks

Nick Davis, Competing with Idiots: Herman and Joe Mankiewicz, A Dual Portrait

Hosted by Scott Adlerberg, Resident Film Expert

Tuesday, June 14

3pm

Classics BookClub

American Birds: A Literary Companion

Hosted by Miriam Tuliao, Penguin Random House

Produced in partnership with Penguin Random House

6pm

Poetry

James Hoch, David Mills, Rosebud Ben-Oni, Molly Peacock

Hosted by Jason Schneiderman

Wednesday, June 15

12:30pm

Author

READ650: Fathers and Fatherhood

Authors perform their stories in 650 words or less.

Hosted by Ed McCann

Curated by Steven Lewis

Elizabeth Bayou-Grace

Steven Lewis

David Masello

Edward McCann

Suzanne McConnell

Malachy McCourt

Anthony Murphy

Irene O'Garden

Sarah Bracey White

Monday, June 20

12:30pm

Reel Talks

Terrence Rafferty, Conversation on William Wellman and The Ox-Bow Incident

Hosted by Scott Adlerberg, Resident Film Expert

Tuesday, June 21

6pm

Poetry

Jay Deshpande, Dawn Lundy Martin, Angelo Nikolopoulos, Yerra Sugarman

Hosted by Jason Schneiderman

Wednesday, June 22

12:30pm

Author

TRUEly Inspiring - Memoir and Based on Facts

CNN Anchor Zain E. Asher, Where the Children Take Us

President Emerita Karen Brooks Hopkins, BAM...and Then it Hit Me

Journalist Katharine Gregorio, The Double Life of Katharine Clark

Peace Officer Tim McLoughlin, Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms

Monday, June 27

12:30pm

Reel Talks

Michael Benson, Space Odyssey: Stanley Kubrick, Arthur C. Clarke, and the Making of a Masterpiece

Hosted by Scott Adlerberg, Resident Film Expert

Tuesday, June 28

3pm

Graphic Novel BookClub

The Amazing Spider-Man

Hosted by Kelly Coyle-Crivelli, Penguin Random House

Produced in partnership with Penguin Random House

6pm

Poetry

Chase Berggrun, Kyle Dacuyan, Phillis Levin, Dante Micheaux

Hosted by Jason Schneiderman

Wednesday, June 29

10:30am

StoryTime with Cali Co Cat

12:30pm

Author

Beach Reads - Romcom, et al

Grant Ginder, Let's Not Do That Again

Actress Jenny Mollen, City of Likes

Annabel Monaghan, Nora Goes off Script

Meredith Schorr, As Seen on TV

The Bryant Park outdoor Reading Room is located at the 42nd Street allée - between 5th & 6th Avenues - under the London Plane trees. Because of the outdoor locale, there is ample seating for all to enjoy.

The space is defined by five specially designed carts: one cart is devoted to authors who have participated in the Bryant Park literary series and best sellers; one cart is filled with a complete "Classics" collection; one cart is dedicated to children's books; one cart carries magazines; and one cart is committed to a variety of newspapers. And what makes the Reading Room even more special is that over the course of each summer, there are dozens of programs promoting multiple themes and genres for the public to attend. From poetry to fiction, non-fiction to book clubs, writers workshops, and programs for children, it is a popular destination for bookworms and authors alike and is free to the public.

This year marks several milestones in Bryant Park's history. The park is celebrating the 30-year anniversary of its restoration and the 20-year reopening of the outdoor Reading Room in Bryant Park.

The Reading Room in Bryant Park was originally established in 1935 by the New York Public Library as a refuge for the thousands of unemployed New Yorkers during the Great Depression. The "first" Reading Room closed in 1944, only to be reopened by the Bryant Park Corporation in 2003. It is now one of the most popular amenities in Bryant Park.

The Bryant Park Reading Room has received numerous prestigious awards for demonstrating excellence, partnership, and creativity in enhancing New York City's quality of life including The New York City Neighborhood Development Achievement Award presented by the New York City Small Business Services at Gracie Mansion; and two awards from the International Downtown Association Achievement Award in the public space category.

Kinokuniya Books is a member of the Bryant Park Business Improvement District and this season's on-site retail partner. Kinokuniya works directly with the publishers to provide books for events and reports sales to the New York Times Bestseller Book List.

COVID-19 vaccinations and masks are not currently required but Bryant Park will continue to monitor and follow updated New York City and New York State COVID-19 guidelines throughout the summer as necessary. For the most current guidelines, program updates, and additional venue information and restrictions, please visit bryantpark.org. Bryant Park is situated behind the New York Public Library in Midtown Manhattan, between 40th and 42nd Streets & Fifth and Sixth Avenues. Take the B, D, F, or M train to 42nd Street/Bryant Park; or take the 7 train to 5th Avenue.

About Bryant Park

Bryant Park Corporation (BPC) is a not-for-profit, private management company founded in 1980 to renovate and operate Bryant Park in New York City. It was established by Daniel A. Biederman and Andrew Heiskell, with support from the Rockefeller Brothers Fund. BPC was formed to restore historic Bryant Park, which had suffered a severe decline in conditions in the 1970s. A 15-year agreement was signed in 1988, entrusting management and improvements to BPC. The park reopened in 1992 after four years of renovation with a budget six times the level under prior city management. It is the largest effort in the nation to apply private management backed by private funding to a public park, and it has been a success with public, press, and nearby institutions. BPC shares its management team with the 34th Street Partnership. The two companies share a management philosophy. 2022 marks the 30th year of the restoration of Bryant Park.