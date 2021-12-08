GRAMMY-Nominated Everett Bradley Decks The Holidays In HOLIDELIC at the Lucille Lortel Theatre

GRAMMY-nominated rock percussionist Everett Bradley (Bruce Springsteen, Bon Jovi) recently announced the return of his beloved holiday funk revue Holidelic, opening this week at the Lucille Lortel Theatre in New York, NY.

The show runs from December 10 (updated from December 9) though 31 as part of the theater's holiday performance series Tinsel: A Global Holiday Celebration, featuring effervescent live music, performance, and dance with leading artists from around the globe.

Today, Bradley commemorates the kick-off with a funky new single named for the series, "Tinsel," which premiered on Relix. Listen To "Tinsel" Holidelic Tickets & Info Holidelic Preview In Holidelic, Bradley plays the role of Papadelic, Funk's Father Christmas, an amalgamation of George Clinton and Santa Claus, featuring holiday-themed funk songs written by Bradley and brought to life by an array of top shelf noise makers.

The show debuted in 2002 after Bradley released a holiday album called Toy. "After 9/11, I felt like we all needed to heal, and the way I was going to do that was by writing Christmas songs," he explains. "Then I got the idea to combine two of my favorite things - Christmas and funk." From the moment Bradley stepped onstage in a big furry white coat, sunglasses and 6-inch platform shoes, audiences went wild & have been selling out night after night ever since.

Everett Bradley's Holidelic: Friday, December 10 - 9:00 pm Saturday, December 11 - 9:00 pm Friday, December 17 - 9:00 pm Saturday, December 18 - 9:00 pm Sunday, December 19 - 2:00 pm Tuesday, December 22 - 9:00 pm Wednesday, December 23 - 9:00 pm Sunday, December 26 - 2:00 pm Friday, December 29 - 9:00 pm Saturday, December 30 - 9:00 pm Sunday, December 31 - 10:30 pm