GHOSTS Extended at Lincoln Center Theater Through Late April

Lincoln Center Theater has extended the run of Henrik Ibsen’s GHOSTS. The production, featuring a new version by Mark O’Rowe and directed by Jack O’Brien, will now run through Saturday, April 26 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater. GHOSTS was originally scheduled through Sunday, April 13.
The cast will feature Billy Crudup as Pastor Manders, Levon Hawke as Oswald, Hamish Linklater as Engstrand, Lily Rabe as Helena Alving, and Sadie Veach as Regina. Ella Beatty will play her final performance as Regina on Sunday, April 13. Check out production photos HERE!
After several years abroad, Helena Alving’s (Lily Rabe) son, Oswald (Levon Hawke), has returned home. He carries with him a terrifying secret. Ibsen’s GHOSTS is a devastating moral thriller in which ideas of love, duty and family are mercilessly put to the test. This new version, written by one of Ireland’s leading playwrights, Mark O’Rowe, and directed by Jack O’Brien, grabs you by the throat from the outset and refuses to let go – all the way to its electrifying climax.
GHOSTS has sets by John Lee Beatty, costumes by Jess Goldstein, lighting by Japhy Weideman, sound by Scott Lehrer and Mark Bennett, and original music by Mark Bennett. Chris De Camillis is the Stage Manager.
In addition to GHOSTS, Lincoln Center Theater’s current 40th Anniversary season includes the Broadway debut of Floyd Collins, a musical with book by Tina Landau, music and lyrics by Adam Guettel, additional lyrics by Tina Landau and direction by Tina Landau, which will begin previews on Thursday, March 27 ahead of an opening night on Monday, April 21 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater; as well as the LCT3 world premiere of Five Models in Ruins, 1981, a new play by Caitlin Saylor Stephens, directed by Morgan Green, which will begin performances Saturday, April 19 and open on Monday, May 5 at the Claire Tow Theater.