Full Details Set for MY JOY IS HEAVY at New York Theatre Workshop

New York Theatre Workshop has revealed full details for the world premiere of My Joy is Heavy, created and performed by Obie Award-winning duo & NYTW Usual Suspects The Bengsons (Hundred Days, The Keep Going Songs), directed by Tony Award winner and NYTW Usual Suspect Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown; Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812).

Choreographed by Princess Grace Award winner & NYTW Usual Suspect Steph Paul (How to Defend Yourself) with music supervision by Obie Award winner Or Matias (Grey House), My Joy is Heavy will begin performances at New York Theatre Workshop on February 25, 2026, with opening night set for March 17, for a limited run through April 5, 2026.

In addition to Abigail & Shaun Bengson, My Joy is Heavy will feature Aaron Bahr (Illinoise) on Trumpet/Voice, Ashley Baier (SIX) on Drums/SPD/Voice, Noga Cabo (Hadestown) on Guitar/Bass/Voice, Reginald Chapman (Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club) on Trombone/Tuba/Voice, Matt Deitchman (Chess) on Keyboard/Accordion/Voice, and Nicole DeMaio (3penny Opera) on Tenor Sax/Baritone Sax/Flute/Clarinet/Voice.

NYTW is launching expanded services in its Radical Access program for My Joy is Heavy. Services available at all performances include accessible seating, wide seats, open captioning, assistive listening devices, large print programs and relaxed performances. Services available on select dates include audio description and mask required performances. For full details, visit www.nytw.org/community/for-the-culture.

NYTW also revealed today details for their For The Culture (FTC) series for My Joy is Heavy, bringing post-show talkbacks and community celebrations to deepen the audience experience, offering behind-the-scenes access and conversations that bring audiences closer to the heart, artistry and joy of this production.The themes of the show are embodied in the impacts the partner organizations have on families, caregivers and artists of all backgrounds.

NYTW is partnering with groups working at the intersection of arts and healing, like the Louis Armstrong Center for Music & Medicine at Mount Sinai, and health service and advocacy organizations including Mae, Repose and Community Service Society of New York. Through Arts & Community Day, NYTW will celebrate the arts as a means of connection and care through partnerships with Rod Rodgers Dance Company and their NeuroArts Wellness Lab, and they’ll invite communities to share their stories in an open salon with Poetry Society of New York. With the support of the Kaleidoscope Dreams Foundation, NYTW is excited to also host affinity nights and gatherings with CO_LAB Theater Group, an organization that offers individuals with developmental disabilities a creative and social outlet through theater arts; EPIC Players, a nonprofit, neuro-diverse theatre company dedicated to creating opportunities for Neurodivergent and Disabled artists; as well as additional family support centers and community organizations.

For the Culture affinity events will be held on select dates and will include the following:

Arts & Community Day – Sunday March 1, 11:00AM-1:30PM

Join us for a day of free family workshops exploring creativity, connection and care in partnership with Rod Rodgers Dance Company and NeuroArts Wellness Lab. Through music, movement, storytelling, and hands-on art-making, families of all ages will explore how art helps us heal, grow and celebrate joy. At this Arts & Community Day, family does not just mean biological. Chosen families, friends, and individuals simply looking to be in community with us are more than welcome to participate. Workshop offerings include NYTW Sing Along, Puppetry & Imagination Play and Dance & Movement.

AfterWords: Designing the World of My Joy is Heavy – Wednesday March 4

After the show, join us for an exclusive behind-the-scenes conversation, where the visionary design team shares how they crafted the immersive world, mood and visual storytelling of this heartfelt musical—an emotionally powerful journey through loss, resilience and rediscovering joy.

AfterWords: The Role of Music in Resilience & Resistance – Thursday March 5

Join us as the team from The Louis Armstrong Center for Music and Medicine and CO_LAB Theater Group delves into the multifaceted role of music in human survival and connection, particularly within communities shaped by resilience, adaptation and creativity. Panelists will examine how music operates as protest, catharsis, and possibility, while illuminating the ways artists of all abilities and ages expand what performance can be—and how music, when centered as a therapeutic practice, fosters healing, access, and human flourishing. This panel is co-sponsored by the Louis Armstrong Center for Music and Medicine and CO_LAB Theater Group.

AfterWords: The Artistic Process of My Joy is Heavy – Wednesday March 11

Engage directly with the creative team as they share insider stories from rehearsals, answer your burning questions, and explore the profound themes of heartbreak, healing and the unstoppable human spirit that make My Joy is Heavy a truly unforgettable experience.

Open Salon: Joy, Grief and Everything In Between – Thursday March 12, 8:30PM

This open salon invites poets, writers and storytellers to explore the emotional landscape of the quiet sacrifices that shape our lives. Through verse, reflection and shared experiences, we will honor the beauty and complexity of caring for others—and ourselves. Whether you come to share or simply to listen, you will find a circle of voices that hold space for joy, grief and everything in between.

AfterWords: Self-Advocacy in the Medical Office – Wednesday March 18

Hear a dynamic conversation from leaders of The Community Service Society and Mae on self-advocacy in healthcare—how to speak up for yourself and your loved ones to get the care you deserve. Together, we’ll explore ways to ask questions, make informed decisions, and find confidence when navigating a complex medical system. This panel is co-sponsored by The Community Service Society NY and Mae.

Community Conversations: Joy, Connections & Grief with Allison Gilbert – Tuesday March 24, 9:30–11:00AM

Join NYTW for a morning gathering featuring a discussion with Allison Gilbert, Emmy Award-winning journalist, author of Passed and Present and co-author of 100 Ways to Beat Loneliness and Live a Happier and More Meaningful Life with world-renowned therapist Dr. Ruth Westheimer. Hear Allison reflect with us on the themes of My Joy is Heavy and then continue the conversation in community with us over light refreshments.

ShopTalk: Processing Grief through Storytelling – Wednesday March 25

Join NYTW for a ShopTalk exploring how storytelling can create space for healing. This conversation will be co-led by a NYTW team member and Repose Therapy Group, offering reflection, gentle facilitation and practical emotional care practices.