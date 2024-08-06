Full Cast Set for THE BEACON at Irish Repertory Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Irish Repertory Theatre has revealed the full cast for the North American Premiere of The Beacon, a new play by Nancy Harris (The Dry, BAFTA writing nomination 2023), directed by Marc Atkinson Borrull (Little Gem). The Beacon will star Kate Mulgrew and will begin previews September 11, 2024, with an opening night set for September 22, for a limited run through November 3, 2024, on Irish Rep’s Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage.



Joining Mulgrew (“Orange is the New Black”) as Biev will be Zach Appelman (War Horse) as Colm, Sean Bell (Harmony) as Donal, David Mattar Merten (An Enemy of the People) as Ray, and Ayana Workman (Rustin) as Bonnie.



A tragic accident, a dead husband; accusations resurfaced by a true crime podcast. Everyone will have a different interpretation. When you look at it, what do you see?



Beiv, a renowned artist, has left her suburban Dublin home for a secluded cottage on a rugged island off the coast of West Cork, Ireland. Here, there is no escaping the rumors of her shadowy past, and Beiv lets everyone see right in. Her relative peace is disrupted when her estranged son, Colm, returns home with his new wife, searching for answers about his father’s mysterious death. Prying into the past comes with a cost, however, and returning to the island will leave some people searching for a light – and others avoiding its glare.



Commissioned by Druid in 2016, Nancy Harris's play The Beacon was co-produced at The Gate Theatre as part of the 2019 Dublin Theatre Festival. A staged reading was previously performed at Irish Rep as part of the New Works Fall Festival 2023.



The Beacon will feature set design by Colm McNally (Afternoon), costume design by Orla Long (Philadelphia, Here I Come!), lighting design by Colm McNally (Afternoon), sound design by Liam Bellman-Sharpe (The Smuggler), and properties by Nicole Rozanski (Philadelphia, Here I Come!). Pam Brusoski (Molly Sweeney) is the Production Stage Manager, Karen Evanouskas (The Saviour) is the Assistant Stage Manager, Jane Guyer Fujita (Philadelphia, Here I Come!) is the Dialect Coach, and Rick Sordelet (The Seafarer) is the Fight Director. Casting is by Geoff Josselson, CSA.



The performance schedule is as follows: Wednesdays at 2pm & 7pm; Thursdays at 7pm; Fridays at 7pm; Saturdays at 2pm & 7pm; Sundays at 3pm. Exceptions: there will be no 2pm performance on Wednesday September 11 and no performance on Sunday September 22.



Beginning October 15, the performance schedule is as follows: Tuesdays at 7pm; Wednesdays at 2pm & 7pm; Thursdays at 7pm; Fridays at 7pm; Saturdays at 2pm & 7pm; Sundays at 3pm. Exceptions: there will be no performances Thursday October 24-Saturday October 26. The performance on Sunday October 27 will be at 7pm.



Tickets to The Beacon begin at $55 and are now on sale to Irish Rep members. Tickets will go on sale to the public on August 13 and will be available at IrishRep.org. $25 tickets will be available to patrons under 40 years of age via Irish Rep’s GreenSeats membership.

