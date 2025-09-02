Full Cast Set for SLAM FRANK at Asylum NYC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



SLAM FRANK, featuring a razor-sharp score by Andrew Fox and a book by Joel Sinensky, blends the are-they-really-going-there audacity of The Book of Mormon with the incisively dark comedy of Assassins. Following a sold-out industry showcase this spring, SLAM FRANK will have its limited engagement run this fall at Asylum NYC, directed by Sam LaFrage, with performances beginning on Wednesday, September 17 at 9:30 pm. The show has already sold out four weeks of evening performances, with additional matinees and weeks added.

Inspired by the viral Twitter thread that asked, “Did Anne Frank ever acknowledge her white privilege?”, SLAM FRANK is a new musical that imagines what happens when a progressive community theater company decides “now is not the time to center privileged, straight, white Europeans (who happened to be hiding from Nazis).”

Instead, they transform Anne Frank’s true story into a genderqueer, multi-ethnic, intersectionally feminist, Afro-Latin hip-hop musical. The result is Slam Frank, a genre-defying musical satire that’s igniting debate long before opening night. The show reimagines Anne Frank’s life through a self-aware lens of overzealous inclusivity: Anita Franco is now a pansexual Latinx girlboss with a hip-hop diary flow; Peter van Daan is a non-binary dancer struggling against gender norms; and Mister Van Daan, the lone cis male, is literally worse than the Nazis.

And you, the audience, have the privilege of witnessing it.

CONTENT WARNING: Everything.