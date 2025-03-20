Full Cast & Creative Team Set for ACCORDING TO HOWARD at The York Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The York Theatre has revealed the cast and creative team for the third and final production of its Spring 2025 “New2NY” series – According to Howard, with music by Jim Scully, book by Frank Evans and Mr. Scully, with revisions by Jennifer Paulson-Lee, lyrics by Mr. Evans, with additional lyrics by Chad Gorn. According to Howard will be directed and choreographed by Jennifer Paulson-Lee, with music direction and arrangements by Scott Cady.

According to Howard is an unconventional love story and a reminder that money can never buy (or substitute for) what love can offer. It's about winning—but at what cost? It's about decisions, choices, ideas, and incredible intuition. Through a score reminiscent of the golden age of Broadway, According to Howard delves into the unique life and times of one of the most fascinating individuals of the 20th Century, a human being who shaped the world of aviation, film, business, and Hollywood gossip: Howard Robard Hughes, Jr.

The cast of According to Howard is Christine DiGiallonardo (A Prairie Home Companion), Michael Dikegoros(Tootsie), Matthew Eby, David Elder (42nd Street), Eric Michael Gillett (Sweet Smell of Success), Michael Halling (My Fair Lady), Candice Hatakeyama (White Christma – Paper Mill), Michelle Beth Herman (Les Misérables), Mya Ison (Mary Gets Hers), James Judy (The Jerusalem Syndrome – The York), Gina Milo (Golden Rainbow) – The York), Jill Paice (Curtains), Haley Swindal (Chicago) and Josh Tower (Hamilton). Casting is by Jason Styres/The Casting Collaborative. Stormy Lambert is Production Stage Manager and Ashton Pickering is Assistant Stage Manager.

The Production Team is: Indigo Garcia (lighting design), Sean Hagerty (sound design), Evan Frank (projection design), Noah Glaister (production manager), Kai Stanton (associate production manager), David Elder (associate choreographer), and Michael Dikegoros (assistant director).

Performances are set to begin Saturday afternoon, April 5, 2025, and continue for 11 performances only through April 13 at The Theater at St. Jean’s.

Comments