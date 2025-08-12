Frog & Peach Theatre Company to Host 2025 Tinkerbell Live at Clifton Place Memorial Garden

Frog & Peach Theatre Company has revealed that the 2025 edition of Tinkerbell Live will be coming to Clifton Place Memorial Garden on Saturday, August 23 at 1 pm. This exciting performance promises to engage audiences of all ages with its unique blend of interactive games, catchy songs, and vibrant storytelling. Since its inception in 2009, Tinkerbell Theatre has been dedicated to bringing high-quality family theatre to New Yorkers, making it a cherished experience for families across the city.

The 2025 edition of Tinkerbell Live will feature a talented cast including DazMann Still, Hari Bhaskar, Jaixa Irizarry, Kezia Tyson, Lenny Ciotti, and Steven Ungar, alongside the remarkable Jonathan Reed Wexler as The Evil Queen. The performance will also showcase understudies Kezia Tyson, stepping in for Erica Cafarelli as Snow White, and Hari Bhaskar, stepping in for Anuj Parikh as Prince Dreamboat. The production was written and directed by Lynnea Benson, with music and lyrics by Ted Zurkowski, and production assistance from Abril Soler Rocha and Marlena Pimienta.



Clifton Place Memorial Garden provides an ideal backdrop for the lively performance. This unique setting enhances the experience for attendees, allowing them to immerse themselves in a whimsical Fairlyland while enjoying the picturesque surroundings of the garden.



Attendees can look forward to a captivating performance that engages both children and adults alike. With its interactive elements and engaging storytelling, Tinkerbell Live is designed to captivate audiences and create lasting memories. This event not only promises fun and excitement but also encourages family bonding through the magic of theatre.



Limited seating will be available for this special event, and securing complimentary seats in advance is highly recommended to guarantee attendance.

