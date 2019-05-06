Flushing Town Hall Will Present BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

On Saturday, May 11, the award-winning National Marionette Theatre, one of the oldest marionette theaters in the United States, will present the classic fairy tale Beauty and the Beast at Flushing Town Hall.

National Marionette Theatre specializes in adaptations of timeless tales using marionettes as the performance medium. Founded in 1967 by David Syrotiak Sr., the Theater is still family-owned and -operated, and all marionettes, scenery, and staging are designed and built in-house. National Marionette Theatre has performed thousands of shows across the globe, including in Europe, Central and South America, Israel, and Canada.

The Theatre's performance of Beauty and the Beast - perfect for families with children ages four and older - will delight in the stunning presentation of this timeless tale: a prince of the realm is changed into a hideous beast by an evil enchantment. There is one chance to reverse the spell-a woman must fall in love with him and agree to marry him. With its meticulously crafted marionettes and beautifully painted scenery, National Marionette Theatre's retelling of this beloved fairy tale is mesmerizing.

Among the many awards National Marionette Theatre has won over the years is the prestigious UNIMA Award for excellence in puppetry, presented by the Union Internationale de la Marionnette for Beauty and the Beast.

You can watch the trailer for Beauty and the Beast here.

Prior to the family performance, Managing Director Syrotiak-who is the puppeteer of the Beast-will lead a workshop in which participants will get an up-close look at their exquisitely crafted marionettes, learn about puppet manipulation, and make a simple hand-puppet. After the show, guests can enjoy an in-depth lecture and demonstration on marionette stringing and manipulation.

The workshop will begin at 1:00 PM followed by the family performance at 2:15 PM. Tickets for the workshop are $8/$5 children/free for members and teens with tickets to 2:15 PM show (RSVP required). Tickets for the family performance are $14/$10 members/$8 children/$6 member children/free for teens. Tickets can be purchased at www.flushingtownhall.org or by calling (718) 463-7700 x222.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You