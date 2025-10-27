Floor Thirteen Theatrical Laboratory's THE HAPPINESS TREATMENT Begins This Week at The Tank

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Floor Thirteen Theatrical Laboratory will present The Happiness Treatment, a late-night sci-fi thriller running October 28–30, 2025, at The Tank in New York City. Directed by Lindsey Alterman and written by Grayson May through a devised process, the production blends psychological tension, surrealism, and immersive elements—including glow-stick-wearing audiences—to explore paranoia and the paranormal in modern life.

As a devised theatre company, Floor Thirteen creates its productions without a traditional script, developing new works collaboratively with the cast before shaping them into final form under the guidance of playwright Grayson May. “In these times of chaos and confusion, this show reflects the absurdity, paranoia, and paranormal in our everyday lives—how far we’ve come and how far we will go,” May said.

Company director Lindsey Alterman added that the late-night performance schedule is designed to heighten the show’s eerie atmosphere. “We intentionally planned the show to start around the 9 o’clock hour so that we would be finishing close to midnight,” Alterman said. “This is a spooky show, and we want to immerse the audience in that experience as much as possible.” The production’s content warning notes that it includes “discussion and depiction of medical procedures,” contributing to its unsettling tone.

Performance Schedule

THE HAPPINESS TREATMENT will run Tuesday, October 28 at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, October 29 at 9:30 p.m., and Thursday, October 30 at 9:30 p.m. Audience members will receive glow sticks to wear during the performance.