FRIGID New York to Launch New Membership Program

With a wide range of plays, musicals, and various comedy and variety shows on offer, there is something for everyone.

Apr. 17, 2023  
FRIGID New York is launching a new membership program, designed to make the theater experience a memorable one. With a wide range of plays, musicals, and various comedy and variety shows on offer at both The Kraine Theater (85 E 4th St, New York, NY 10003) and UNDER St. Marks (94 St Marks Pl, New York, NY 10009), there is something for everyone. From one person shows to original musicals, FRIGID has it all!

There are two tiers of membership, Swimming Solo and The Penguin Pair. Swimming Solo entitles members to one ticket to see ten shows. They can also add a free drink for each show by selecting the "Ticket & a Drink" membership. The Penguin Pair entitles members to two tickets to see ten shows. They can also add two free drinks per show by selecting the "Tickets & Drinks" membership. Memberships last for twelve months or until all ten shows have been seen. Memberships range from $150-$300 and can be purchased online at www.frigid.nyc/memberships.

FRIGID New York's mission is to provide both emerging and established artists the opportunity to create and produce original work of varied content, form, or style, and to amplify their diverse voices. We do this by presenting an array of monthly programming, mainstage productions, an artist residency, and eight annual theater festivals that create an environment of collaboration, resourcefulness, and innovation. Founded in 1998, the aim was and is to form a structure, allowing multiple artists to focus on creating and staging new work and providing affordable rental space to scores of independent artists. Now in our third decade we have produced a massive quantity of stimulating downtown theater. www.frigid.nyc



From This Author - Chloe Rabinowitz


