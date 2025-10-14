FOR THE LOVE OF WHISKEY To Make World Premiere At Teatro Latea This December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



For the Love of Whiskey, a new play by Ty-Quan Payne, will make its world premiere at Teatro Latea this December, with performances on December 8, 12, and 14. The production will be directed by Christina Franklin.

The play explores themes of heritage, family legacies, and self-discovery, blending personal storytelling with social reflection. Drawing on Payne’s own experiences, For the Love of Whiskey invites audiences to consider how ancestry and history shape identity and personal choice.

“This play has been aging for a decade, and I’m thrilled to finally share this deeply personal narrative,” said Ty-Quan Payne. “It’s a story crafted to mirror the experience of anyone who has faced profound decisions about their ancestral roots, asking us all to explore the ingredients that make up our own ‘grandma’s house.’”

Produced by Love Payne Productions, the work continues the company’s commitment to creating socially conscious theatre that inspires dialogue and community connection.

About Love Payne Productions

Love Payne Productions develops Original Theatre that explores social and cultural issues through storytelling designed to entertain, enrich, and empower audiences. The company is dedicated to creating work that sparks conversation and fosters community awareness.