DEATH BY SCHOOLING to be Presented at The Theater Center

Our world radically changes every day. Therefore, what are our kids learning in school?

A new play, DEATH BY SCHOOLING examines the collision between the intellectual accomplishments of worldwide culture and the demands of Critical Race Theory (CRT). Is the teaching of these accomplishments being removed from education because CRT calls these accomplishments racist?

DEATH BY SCHOOLING is about the attack on books containing the great thoughts of human history.

Written by Carolyn Moses and directed by Gregory Fletcher. The DEATH BY SCHOOLING cast includes Chanel Mack, Kenon Veno, Yvonne Cole, and Leo Koorhan. The sound design is by Elizabeth Weber and the lighting design is by Keri Tanner.

DEATH BY SCHOOLING opens Thursday, October 7, 2021, and will play at The Theater Center twice a week for an open-ended run - Thursdays at 7:30 PM and Saturdays at 5 PM. Tickets are $52 for adult tickets and $75 for premium.

For more information visit: https://www.thetheatercenter.com/