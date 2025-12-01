FIVE WOMEN WEARING THE SAME DRESS To Be Presented At The Triad Theater December 12

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Red Door Productions, in association with Step Forward Entertainment will present Five Women Wearing the Same Dress, the dark comedy by Academy Award–winning writer Alan Ball, on Friday, December 12, 2025, at The Triad Theater at 6:30 p.m. Doors will open at 6:00 p.m., with tickets available online through The Triad Theater website and at the venue.

FIVE WOMEN WEARING THE SAME DRESS

The cast features Carolina Buhck as Meredith, the bride’s rebellious and sharp-tongued younger sister; Isabella Candillier as Frances, the rule-following Southern bridesmaid determined to maintain propriety; Kiana Shahosseini as Trisha, a glamorous figure whose confidence masks private vulnerability; Ana Radice-Morras as Georgeanne, a big-hearted and chaotic bridesmaid whose loyalty is matched only by her questionable taste in men; and Violet Levinson as Mindy, the dry, practical sister of the groom who cuts through conflict with honesty. Aidan Poltun appears as Tripp.

Set during an elaborate Tennessee wedding reception, the play follows five bridesmaids who retreat to an upstairs bedroom to avoid the celebration. What begins as small talk soon unfolds into an examination of love, disappointment, family ties, and the hidden tensions each character carries.

Director Roxane Pes said, “What drew me in was how simply and truthfully the play explores womanhood and relationships. These women believe they've grown apart, yet the longer they spend together, the more you see how connected they still are. Every character exposes another's cracks, and the play captures a very real picture of women's lives in the 90s. It makes you think about how much has, or hasn't, changed.”

The performance will take place at The Triad Theater, 158 West 72nd Street (Upstairs), New York, NY.