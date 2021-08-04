Extended Open-Ended Run of Maria Caruso's METAMORPHOSIS Announced

Hailed as one of Maria Caruso's greatest solo creations to date, Metamorphosis, has been performed across the globe since its premiere at Israel's Karmiel Dance Festival in 2018. Caruso's off-Broadway successes in the summer of 2021 has led to an EXTENDED OPEN-ENDED RUN of Metamorphosis!

A dance theatre work, heavily influenced by the artist's ballet and modern vocabularies, the audience is immersed in the emotion of the creator's true story and selfless expression on the stage.

The evening length performance took root after Caruso's extensive work with the Martha Graham Contemporary Dance Company and the artistic evolution resulting from her performances of Martha Graham's iconic solo Lamentation. Hungry to create an expansive work for the world's stage that showcased the culmination of her over 20-year career as a classically trained ballet and contemporary dancer, Metamorphosis was born.

The work is a spiritual and powerful journey through life's many transitions, and it is based on Caruso's own experiences but broadened to be more universal. Throughout the performance, the audience is absorbed in Caruso's drastic emotional shifts as she uses a series of costume changes into differently-colored dresses as a metaphor for turning points in her character's journey.

