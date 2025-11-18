Erica Schmidt's THE DISAPPEAR to Have World Premiere at Audible Theater

The Disappear peels back the curtain on fame, ambition, marriage and reinvention in a smoldering comedy about how keeping it together sometimes means letting it all go.
Audible Theater will present the world premiere of The Disappear, a new comedy written and directed by BAFTA Award nominee Erica Schmidt. Performances begin Thursday, January 8, 2026, ahead of a Thursday, January 15 opening night at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre in New York City. This limited engagement runs through Sunday, February 15. Casting will be announced soon.
The Disappear is the second Audible Theater world-premiere production that Erica Schmidt will present, following the 2023 live staging and global audio release of The New York Times Critic’s Pick Lucy, starring Brooke Bloom, Lynn Collins, and Charlotte Surak.
Power couple Benjamin Braxton and Mira Blair see their picture-perfect life go gloriously off script—taking their friends, affairs, and daughter along for the ride. Written and directed by Erica Schmidt, The Disappear peels back the curtain on fame, ambition, marriage and reinvention in a smoldering comedy about how keeping it together sometimes means letting it all go.
The production’s creative team includes Brett J. Banakis (Set Design), Jennifer Moeller and Miriam Kelleher (Costume Design), Cha See (Lighting Design), and Palmer Hefferan (Sound Design), and Caparelliotis Casting / David Caparelliotis, C.S.A. and Joe Gery (Casting). Merrick A. B. Williams is the Production Stage Manager and Mary Kate Baughman is the Assistant Stage Manager, and theatrical supervision is by Beacon Theatrical Services with general management by ShowTown Theatricals.