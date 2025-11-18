Erica Schmidt's THE DISAPPEAR to Have World Premiere at Audible Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Audible Theater will present the world premiere of The Disappear, a new comedy written and directed by BAFTA Award nominee Erica Schmidt. Performances begin Thursday, January 8, 2026, ahead of a Thursday, January 15 opening night at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre in New York City. This limited engagement runs through Sunday, February 15. Casting will be announced soon.

The Disappear is the second Audible Theater world-premiere production that Erica Schmidt will present, following the 2023 live staging and global audio release of The New York Times Critic’s Pick Lucy, starring Brooke Bloom, Lynn Collins, and Charlotte Surak.

Power couple Benjamin Braxton and Mira Blair see their picture-perfect life go gloriously off script—taking their friends, affairs, and daughter along for the ride. Written and directed by Erica Schmidt, The Disappear peels back the curtain on fame, ambition, marriage and reinvention in a smoldering comedy about how keeping it together sometimes means letting it all go.