Eric Bogosian's 1+1 Comes to SoHo Playhouse Next Month

Shows run from February 23 through March 19 at SoHo Playhouse.

Jan. 11, 2023  

Eric Bogosian's 1+1 Comes to SoHo Playhouse Next Month

The Black Box and SoHo Playhouse present the Off-Broadway premiere of Eric Bogosian's 1+1. Shows run from February 23 through March 19 at SoHo Playhouse (15 Vandam Street, NY, NY 10013) with tickets on sale at SoHoPlayhouse.com

This riveting three-hander -- which was originally developed at Powerhouse/New York Stage And Film in 2008, first produced at The Black Box in Englewood, NJ in 2021, and headlined NYC's Chain Play Festival in July 2022 -- explores how a modern woman can still rise and fall at the whim of the men in her life. In 1+1, an unsuspecting aspiring actress in Los Angeles makes a seemingly innocent choice that lures her into the lucrative world of internet porn, and her fate seems caught between the two men who couldn't seem more opposite yet might have more in common than first meets the eye...

"Though the piece seems to be about internet porn and one victim in particular, what I wanted to get at was a deeper examination of responsibility when two people share blame over bad actions," says Mr. Bogosian, whose first time back in a theater after a year and a half was for his own play at The Black Box in Fall '21. "What I want is for the audience to ponder this particular set of circumstances through the eyes of the three characters. I want the audience to be intrigued and drawn in by what they see onstage."

Eric Bogosian is known for his six solo works produced Off-Broadway between 1980 and 2000 (three Obie Awards, Drama Desk) and his play, Talk Radio (nominated for Pulitzer Prize and for the 2007 revival, the Tony award). For Oliver Stone's film adaptation of Talk Radio (in which he starred), Bogosian received the Berlin Film Festival Silver Bear. In 1994, Lincoln Center Theater produced his play subUrbia and the revival was staged at Second Stage in 2006. In 2010, he starred in Donald Margulies' Broadway production of Time Stands Still alongside Laura Linney, Brian Darcy James, Alicia Silverstone and Christina Ricci. In addition, Bogosian is the author of three novels as well as numerous plays produced outside New York City. In 2015, Little, Brown published his non-fiction of an Armenian assassination team, Operation Nemesis. Bogosian is also known for his work as an actor, currently seen in the television series Law & Order, Billions, Succession, and Interview With The Vampire. In 2019, he played "Arno" in the hit film Uncut Gems. Bogosian lives in New York with his wife, stage director Jo Bonney.

1+1 features Michael Gardiner, Katie North, and Daniel Yaiullo reprising their roles, along with understudy Danielle MacMath. The Production Designer/SM is Ilana Schimmel and Director is Matt Okin.

The Black Box, a 501c3 nonprofit organization, is based in Northern New Jersey. The collaborative group of artists pivoted during the pandemic and the organization has become the area's prime incubator for new and under produced works by world-class playwrights. Following Eric Bogosian's 1+1, The Black Box 2022 season included The Cleopatra Club by legendary filmmaker Paul Schrader, Ode to Joy by Broadway's Craig Lucas, and the premiere production of Exposed by Beth Henley. Black Box's 2023 season will incubate works by Nicky Silver, Daniel Handler, Migdalia Cruz, Ken Levine, Halley Feiffer, John Lahr, and more to be announced. Works in collaboration with the Estates of Sam Shepard, Edward Albee, and I.B. Singer are also in the mix. For more information on Black Box, including collaborative performing arts classes through Black Box Studios (innovative theater education since 2007) and Shakespeare in the Park Bergen County (five summers of free shows in Northern, NJ), please visit www.BlackBoxPAC.com [blackboxpac.com]




