Emerging Artists Theatre Now Accepting Submissions For Their Fall New Work Series

Emerging Artists Theatre is seeking submissions of works in progress that are ready to be put in front of an audience for their Fall New Work Series which is scheduled to run October 3rd through October 23rd at TADA Theater in the Flatiron district.

Submissions of short plays, musicals, solo performance, dance, cabaret, sketch comedy, jazz, burlesque, monologues, storytelling, and subway musicians/acts are now being accepted. If you have an artistic discipline that isn't mentioned or is "out of the box," please feel free to submit. We are always interested in new pieces, especially those artists where this is their first work. Artists are free to showcase their work whether it's a staged reading or an off-book production. Shows run nightly Monday through Saturday at 7 pm, Friday and Saturday at 9 pm and Sundays at 2 pm and 5 pm. Presentation slots are 60 minutes for the 7 pm slots on Friday and Saturday If you are submitting a short piece, you will be paired with another play or dance piece to create a 60-minute show slot. Submissions must be a minimum of 5 minutes for dance pieces and monologues. Productions may not be performed 2 months prior to the NWS or a month after.

The deadline for submissions is midnight (EST) May 31st, 2022. There are no submission or festival fees, and participants receive a 50/50 box-office split when the audience guarantee is met. Artists who have packed the house have made $300 to $900 for 30 minutes to an hour presentation. All participants and audience members must be fully vaccinated. Application and submission guidelines are available at www.newworkseries.com/submissions.

The New Work Series is a bi-annual three-week developmental series that provides artists of different disciplines the opportunity to present one night of a "work in progress" with audience feedback. Since its inception in 2006, successful FringeNYC, NYMF, Edinburgh Fringe, and Off-Broadway shows have been born out of this series. Artistic Director Paul Adams and company members Andrea Alton and Vanessa Shealy serve as curators for the series.

Emerging Artists Theatre provides:

• A 99-seat off-Broadway theater in the heart of Manhattan (please note seating may be reduced due to Covid)

• After artist minimum is met, artists received 50% of the box office

• Professional/Equity stage manager and technical staff

• Piano and music stands

• Ticketing services

• Box office and house management

• A projector for shows using projections

• Two dressing rooms

• Curated talkback (where you decide what feedback you need)

• Safe and supportive environment

• Nice, friendly staff

• Simple set pieces available (blocks, tables, chairs)

• One technical rehearsal

• Rep light plot and sound system - typically shows are limited to approx 10 sound and 10 light cues for an hour performance

• Large banners of the series show's in lobby

• Full color program brochures

More information and the application can be found at www.newworkseries.com.