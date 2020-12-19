ENTERPRISE 25: An Instagram Cinematic Advent Calendar Counts Down the Days to Christmas

ENTERPRISE 25 is a social media holiday project counting down the days until December 25th through filmed vignettes featuring dozens of emerging young, diverse, and queer NYC artists. On Christmas Day, the 25 posts weave together to form a cohesive short film celebrating the holiday season, nostalgic Yuletide classics, and the resilience of artists during these troubling times.

This year has been especially challenging for the performing arts community. With nearly all jobs put on hold, New York City based directors Marc David Wright and David Kahawaii teamed with bicoastal producer Elizabeth Kline to hatch a plan to provide a safe platform for artists to collaborate and showcase their individual work. A tribute to artists, showcasing actors, dancers, makeup artists, drag queens, writers and many more.

This holiday cinematic celebration includes performances by Billy Recce (A Musical About Star Wars), Rachel Ravel (Broadway World's Rachel Unraveled), Patrick Swailes Caldwell (THE OFFICE! A Musical Parody), and Ashley N. Hildreth (This is Modern Art).

Also featuring: Maddy Baker (Actor), Frederick Bredemeyer (Actor), John Beltre (Costume Designer), Tyler Isaiah Bey (Actor), Liz B.N. (Drag Queen), Kendall Cafaro (Actor/Fitness Trainer), Victoria Duffy (Singer/Actor), Josh Fulton (Actor/Writer), Electra Fyre (Drag Queen), Franco Giacomarra (Writer/Composer), Emma Hasselbach (Violinist/Director), Adam Douglas Howard (Actor), Dervla Carey-Jones (Dancer), Carrie Kinui (Actor), Lyda the Lady (Singer/Songwriter), Gianna Meaglia (Burlesque Performer/Actor), Anna Michael (Animator/Director), Juliana Rivera (Actor), Eliana Rowe (Actor/Writer/Host of 'The Hello Joy Podcast'), Timiki Salinas (Actor), Jaclyn Scerbak (Dancer/Baker), Maria Shinas (Visual Artist/Set Designer), Ella Stoller (Actor), Rosetta Stoned (Drag Queen/Host of 'Wish U Were Weird' Podcast), Addie Thompson (Makeup Artist/Actor), Andy Vega (Comedian/Host of 'Journal Me Fine' Podcast), Kayce Wilson (Actor), Jamie Wygle (Actor)

Original score by New York City based sound designer Joe DiBernardo and featuring music by Los Angeles based singer, songwriter Dylan Dunlap.

Episodes premiere on the official Instagram @enterprise_25 beginning December 1st, and continue everyday until Christmas.