EMMET OTTER'S JUG-BAND CHRISTMAS Cancels All Remaining Performances

Due to multiple positive COVID-19 cases in the company and staff, New 42 announced that all remaining performances of Jim Henson's Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas have been canceled. Performances were scheduled to play through January 2, 2022.

A live capture of the production remains available to rent and stream on New Victory's website HERE through 7pm on January 2.

New Victory Ticket Services will be in touch with all affected ticket holders with options including refunds. Ticket Services can be contacted by phone at 646.223.3010 or email Ticket_Services@NewVictory.org. Hours of operation are Tuesday through Saturday, 11am-7pm and Sunday 11am-5pm.

"We're grateful to have been able to share the magic of Emmet Otter with many families in person, and are fortunate to have it available on demand for families and our school partners to see at home." said Russell Granet, President & CEO of New 42. "I extend my gratitude to the staff of the New Victory and Emmet Otter company for their dedication and enormously hard work."

Based on the book by Russell and Lillian Hoban and Jim Henson's popular classic holiday special, the show follows Emmet Otter and his Ma as they enter a Christmas Eve talent contest hoping to win prize money to buy each other holiday gifts. This stage adaptation by iTheatrics in association with The Jim Henson Company features a lovable mix of performers with puppet characters from the world-renowned Jim Henson's Creature Shop.

The cast includes Colin Trudell as Emmet Otter, Jordan Brownlee (Puppeteer) as Tiny Squirrel/Doc Bullfrog, Kevin Covert as Mayor Fox, LaVon Fisher-Wilson as Mrs. Mink/Hetty Muskrat, Matt Furtado (Puppeteer) as Skippy Squirrel/Yancy Woodchuck/Stan Weasel, Jakeim Hart as Harvey, Steven Huynh as Wendell/Weasel, Jason Jacoby as Puppeteer Understudy, Maggie Lakis as Mrs. Fox, Anney Ozar (Puppeteer) as Nutella Squirrel/Old Lady Possum, J. Antonio Rodriguez as Charlie/Will Possum, James Silson (Puppeteer) as Jiffy Squirrel/Fred Lizard, Laura Woyasz as Mrs. Fox Understudy and Cass Morgan as Ma Otter.

Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas features a book by Timothy Allen McDonald and Christopher Gattelli (NEWSIES) and a toe-tapping score by Academy Award winner Paul Williams. The production will be directed and choreographed by Christopher Gattelli, with Ray DeMattis serving as Associate Director.

Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas features scenic design by Anna Louizos, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Jennifer Schriever, sound design by Matt Kraus, make-up design by Melissa Munn, puppet direction by John Tartaglia, music direction by Larry Pressgrove, orchestrations by Dan DeLange, arrangements by Larry Pressgrove & Dan DeLange, and casting by Calleri Jensen Davis.

Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas is produced by Timothy Allen McDonald, iTheatrics, Writers' Cage, Cheryl Henson, and Heather Henson, with Alex Robertson serving as Associate Producer.