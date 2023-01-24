Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

EMIL AMOKâ€”LOST NPR HOST FOUND UNDER ST. MARKS, AND OTHER STORIES Play 2023 FRIGID Fringe Festival

Performances will take place February 16th-March 4th.

Jan. 24, 2023 Â 
Journalist, podcaster, and former NPR host Emil Guillermo-winner of an American Book Award-takes his truth to the stage in a comic one-man show about race, the media, Asian American Filipino history, Harvard/affirmative action, and PETA. Yes, PETA, including an ending you won't forget. As his Filipino father might say, "It's all pucked up."

Presented as part of the 2023 FRIGID Festival

UNDER St. Marks

94 St. Marks Place, New York, NY 10009

Basement level (no elevator or wheelchair access)

Performances on:

Thur. Feb. 16th @ 8:10pm

Sat. Feb. 18th @ 5:20 pm

Thur. Feb. 23rd @ 6:30pm

Sat. Feb 25th @ 12:20pm

Sun Feb.26th @ 7pm

Fri March 3rd @ 8:10pm

Sat. March 4th @ 10:20pm

Tickets: In Person/$20; Livestreaming/$15; Student, Senior, Military/$12.

Available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc

The performance will run approximately 55 minutes.

Emil Amok Guillermo has performed his "Amok Monologues" at Fringe Festivals around the country. His shows are inspired by his weekly "Emil Amok" columns in the Asian American ethnic media since 1995. See them at www.aaldef.org/blog. He also hosts "The PETA Podcast," and "Emil Amok's Takeout" at www.amok.com. He appears in "The Conductor" at Theater for the New City in March.

FRIGID Fringe Festival is an open and unjuried theatre festival that gives artists an opportunity to let their ingenuity thrive in a venue that values freedom of expression and artistic determination. In true support of the Indie Theater Community, 100% of box office proceeds go directly to the artists whose work is being presented. FRIGID is here to chill out the New York independent theatre scene's ideas of what a fringe festival can be! www.frigid.nyc




