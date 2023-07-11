EISENHOWER: THIS PIECE OF GROUND Extends Through August 20

Extended by popular demand through August 20, audiences have three more weeks to see Tony Award winner John Rubinstein (Pippin, Children of a Lesser God) in Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground, new American play by Richard Hellesen and directed by Peter Ellenstein. Following acclaimed Los Angeles engagements, The New Los Angeles Repertory Company (Peter Ellenstein, Producing Artistic Director) presents the Off-Broadway engagement at Theatre at St. Clements (423 W. 46th Street, NYC). Tickets are now on sale at OvationTix.com. For further information, visit EisenhowerThePlay.com.

“I couldn’t be more delighted about the way New York audiences have responded to the show,” says John Rubinstein. “I had never before done a one-person play, but when Peter Ellenstein sent me this remarkable piece by Richard Hellesen, I knew I had to jump in! I feel that people will not only be captivated, but will find true hope and inspiration, during this very difficult moment in our history, hearing these profound, personal, and uplifting words from an actual U.S. President. The play was greeted with overwhelming enthusiasm when we premiered in L.A. last fall, and now we are all extremely gratified and excited to extend our Off-Broadway engagement through the summer.”

Adapted from a vast array of General Eisenhower's memoirs, speeches, and letters, Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground is a candid and fascinating fictional eavesdropping on President Dwight D. Eisenhower at his Gettysburg, Pennsylvania farm. It is 1962 and The New York Times Magazine has published its first list ranking the American Presidents in order of greatness. Pondering his placement on the list, Eisenhower looks back on his life - his Kansas upbringing, his decorated Army career, his victories in World War II, and his two terms as President – contemplating the qualities and adversities that make an American President great.

“With such division in the country today, I wanted to go back in our history and look at an individual who led with faith and optimism during a very crucial time," says playwright Richard Hellesen. “Despite the Cold War, McCarthyism and the start of the Civil Rights movement, Eisenhower believed in Democracy. On our stage, Eisenhower says ‘some days it feels like democracy is going to have a hell of a time persevering. But this piece of ground, that we all share...if we're going to leave our young people something better, then we just can't be complacent. …We have to keep choosing the harder right instead of the easier wrong. Never be content with half-truth when the whole truth can be ours.’”

“I knew almost nothing about Eisenhower except that he was in charge of World War II and was President during the ‘Leave it to Beaver’ years,” says director Peter Ellenstein. “My image of Ike was a somewhat kindly, stodgy, conservative figurehead. But after reading some of his speeches, I discovered that he really was one of the most fascinating and important people in American history. His life and career were packed with so many world-altering events. Richard Hellesen, has crawled inside Ike’s skin to fashion this remarkable play that tells Eisenhower’s story and speaks with profound hope to our own times. In John Rubinstein, we are so fortunate to have found an actor who could interpret the complexity of Ike’s intellect, judgement, scope, humor and humanity.”

Developed by New Los Angeles Repertory Company, Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground was first presented fall 2022 in Los Angeles by Theatre West in association with New Los Angeles Repertory Company.

The New York premiere of Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground features a scenic design by Michael Deegan; costume consultation by Sarah Conly; lighting design by Esquire Jauchem; and projection and sound design by Joe Huppert. The Producing Team includes Victoria Morris of Lexikat Artists, Adam Weinstock of Red Spear Productions, Robina Riccitiello, Pierre Vuilleumier, Dennis Trunfio, SUNYA 1984, Figment Factory/SQ Productions and Tom Kirdahy. General Management is by LDK Productions, LLC, and Marketing and Promotions is by Table 7 Strategy, LLC.