ISMAEL LOUFTI: HEAVENLY BABA to be Presented at Soho Playhouse

The production is presented by Hasan Minhaj, and will be direced by Greg Walloch.

By: Mar. 02, 2026
Ismael Loutfi: Heavenly Baba a new comedy written and performed by Ismael Loutfi, will play Soho Playhouse, beginning April 2 with the official opening scheduled for April 9.Ismael Loutfi: Heavenly Baba is presented by Emmy and Peabody Award winning actor and comedian Hasan Minhaj (The Daily Show; The Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj; Homecoming King) and directed by Greg Walloch (Gabe Mollica's SOLO; The Moth Radio Hour).

Heavenly Baba explores Ismael Loutfi’s relationship with his deeply religious immigrant father — affectionately known as “Baba,” and chronicles Baba’s attempt to convert the entire state of Florida to Islam by painting Islamic slogans all over his car. A nuanced discussion on identity, self-discovery, and belonging, Heavenly Baba examines the contradictions of growing up Muslim in America, and invites audiences into a world shaped by devotion, contradiction, and generational love.

Directed by Walloch, Ismael Loutfi: Heavenly Baba has lighting and visual design by Matt Lazarus (Little Shop of Horrors; heaux church), and set design by Carter Ford. Heavenly Baba marks Ismael Loufti’s off-Broadway debut.

 





