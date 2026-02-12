EBKM's HEARTBREAK HOTEL and James Hindman's THE EXHIBITIONIST to Play DR2 Theatre

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Occasional Drawl will present the U.S. premiere of EBKM’s (Eleanor Bishop & Karin McCracken) Heartbreak Hotel and the Off-Broadway premiere of James Hindman’s The Exhibitionist. Both productions will play strictly limited engagements at the DR2 Theatre. Casting and the creative team for The Exhibitionist will be announced shortly.

The U.S. premiere of Heartbreak Hotel comes on the heels of a sold out run at London’s Soho Theatre. This new work from acclaimed New Zealand creatives Eleanor Bishop and Karin McCracken encapsulates heartache, breakup songs, and fresh starts in a swift 75-minutes. Karin McCracken and Simon Leary will reprise their performances for the New York engagement. Opening night is set for March 24, and the production will play through April 19.

Heartbreak Hotel is written and created by EBKM (Eleanor Bishop & Karin McCracken), features Production and Lighting Design by Filament Eleven 11, and Sound Design by Te Aihe Butler. Melanie Hamilton is the Creative Producer.

Producers Brian Letchworth and Christa Scott-Reed shared “When we saw Heartbreak Hotel at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2024, we were transfixed. We knew we had to bring this unique, witty, cathartic piece to the U.S. The show’s five-star international reviews and awards speak for themselves, but we were personally moved by this innovative play about grief that manages to be authentically funny, intellectually rich, and emotionally generous.”

About Heartbreak Hotel

This one’s for the young hearts, the old hearts, and the broken hearts. From the acclaimed New Zealand company EBKM comes a new comedy about grief. Karin McCracken is a woman navigating heartbreak and Simon Leary plays all the men in her life in this funny and moving show that is studded with lo-fi covers of classic breakup songs, bad dates and attempted fresh starts. It ingeniously incorporates science and technology to give us a holistic picture of heartbreak’s impact on our bodies and minds. You’ll want to cry. You’ll want to laugh. Welcome to the HEARTBREAK HOTEL.

The Off-Broadway premiere of The Exhibitionist follows a Summer 2023 win at Apsen’s Solo Flights Festival and a spring 2024 developmental lab and industry reading in New York City. This award-winning 65-minute solo comedy explores the joys and terrors of being an artist. Opening night is set for May 19, and the production will play through June 28.

The Exhibitionist is written by James Hindman and directed by Andrew Russell. Jeff Hiller serves as Executive Producer, with Occasional Drawl (Brian Letchworth & Christa Scott-Reed) serving as Lead Producer.

About The Exhibitionist

Justin is coming undone. The McMillon Museum of Art’s oldest and most charming intern is guiding patrons to an exhibit of a recently discovered painting by Vincent Van Gogh. But Justin is freaking out. Just one floor below, his own artwork is being scrutinized in a big competition that could thrust him into the career of his dreams. THE EXHIBITIONIST is a love letter to artists and explores the lengths we will go to define our worth and success. It’s funny, fast, and theatrical—but underneath is the deeply human fear of being invisible and the courage it takes to keep believing your voice matters. This award-winning, 65-minute comic tour-de-force is presented by Executive Producer Jeff Hiller, a 2025 Emmy Award winner.