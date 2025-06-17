DeVon Franklin to Present BE TRUE at the Minetta Lane Theatre in July

Audible will present trailblazing multi-hyphenate DeVon Franklin in his personal one-man theatrical event, Be True: My Journey from Breakdown to Breakthrough, live for three performances only at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre in New York City.



Performances take place Friday, July 18 at 7:30PM; Saturday, July 19 at 7:30PM; and Sunday, July 20 at 2:00PM.



Be True: My Journey from Breakdown to Breakthrough will also be recorded and released as an Audible Original at a future date, extending its reach to millions of Audible listeners around the world.



In Be True: My Journey from Breakdown to Breakthrough, DeVon Franklin takes the stage in his most vulnerable and groundbreaking work yet—blending spiritual insight, raw emotional honesty, and theatrical storytelling to share his evolution through one of the most difficult chapters of his life. In a bold departure from the pulpit and silver screen, Franklin opens the door to his most intimate truths, from the pain of public heartbreak to the clarity of personal rebirth. Franklin combines storytelling, spiritual insight, and emotional transparency in a performance that is as soul-stirring as it is unforgettable.

