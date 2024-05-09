David Zayas Jr. to Make Off-Broadway Directorial Debut With Sam Shepard's SIMPATICO

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



CHAIN THEATRE will present the Off-Broadway return of Sam Shepard's SIMPATICO, directed by David Zayas JR. A quintessential Shepard dark comedy that expertly explores film noir, loyalty, and restitution, SIMPATICO will play a limited engagement at Off-Broadway's The Chain Theatre. Performances begin Thursday, June 6, and continue through June 29th. Opening Night is Saturday, June 8 (7 p.m.). Tickets are $30 and are available now.

SIMPATICO launches the audience into the netherworld of horse racing, where high society meets the low life and the line between winners and losers is as treacherously thin as a razor blade. Carter ought to be managing his thoroughbred business in Kentucky. Instead, he is in a desolate room in Cucamonga, Nowheresville, U.S.A., trying to get back in the good graces of his ex-best friend Vinnie, the one man who has the power to destroy him.

Following another successful rendition of the annual Winter One-Act Festival, featuring the directorial debut of Academy Award nominee Jesse Eisenberg, CHAIN THEATRE is excited to produce its production of a lesser-known Shepard classic.

Additionally, SIMPATICO is the Off-Broadway directorial debut of David Zayas Jr., who grew up working with LAByrinth Theatre Company including his father, Tony-nominated David Zayas (Dexter). Zayas Jr. has recently worked with Pulitzer Prize Winner Stephen Adly Gurguis, directing presentations of his new plays.

“I'm so excited to make my Off-Broadway Directorial debut with my friends at the Chain Theatre,” Zayas Jr. says. “Simpatico is a hidden gem with all the signatures of Shepards most famous works. I think people are going to be shocked that it isn't seen more often. It's hilarious and intense in the best way possible.”

The production stars KIRK GOSTKOWSKI (World Premiere Garbageman/Off-Bway) as Carter, Brandon Hughes (Charles Whitman on A Crime to Remember/Investigation Discovery) as Vinnie, Pete Mattaliano (The Boom Boom Room/Off-Bway) as Simms, Elizabeth Bays as Cecilia, Christina Elise Perry (This G*d Damn House/Off-Bway) as Rosie, and Monica Park (CPR/Off-Bway) as Kelly.

The production features scenic design by Jackson Berkley, costume design by Debbi Hobson, lighting design by Michael Abrams, and dramaturgy by G.D. Kimble. The producer/managing director is Rick Hamilton. The production is stage managed by Nicole Amaral with assistant stage manager Gabby Macallister. The production assistant is Uma Rao-Labrecque. Publicity by Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR.

SIMPATICO plays the following regular schedule through June 29th:

Wednesdays at 7 p.m.

Thursdays at 7 p.m.

Fridays at 7 p.m.

Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sundays at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $30 and are now available online at www.chaintheatre.org. Tickets may also be purchased in-person at the theater ½ hour prior to the performance.

Running Time: 2 hours 15 minutes (ten-minute intermission)

Website: http://www.chaintheatre.org

Comments