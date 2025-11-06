Danny Burstein, Gray Coleman, and Donna McKechnie to be Honored at Gingold Theatrical Group Gala

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Gingold Theatrical Group will celebrate their 20th Anniversary with a Gala to be held on Monday December 1 at 6pm at The Players. This one-night-only gala fundraiser will honor Tony Award winner Danny Burstein, Gray Coleman, and Tony Award winner Donna McKechnie with the Golden Shamrock Award.

GTG’s Golden Shamrock Award is given annually to celebrate artistic and cultural contributions to society, as inspired by Shaw’s fiercely activist humanitarianism. Previous recipients of the Golden Shamrock Award include Charles Busch, Tyne Daly, Judith Ivey, Kenneth Lonergan, Kate Mulgrew, Brian Murray, Robert Osborne, Martha Plimpton, Stephen Schwartz, Pamela Singleton, Tom Viola, Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty.

Celebrate the first holiday party of the season with dinner, drinks, and dancing in one of New York’s most legendary Gilded Age mansions! The evening will feature performances by Charles Busch, John-Andrew Morrison, Christine Pedi, and Thom Sesma, with a special performance by Wicked composerStephen Schwartz and other surprise guests! Musical direction is by Broadway’s Patrick Vaccariello.