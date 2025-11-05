Dance Theatre Of Harlem to Welcome Jimmy Choo President Jaime Wynn To Its Board Of Directors

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Dance Theatre of Harlem, under the leadership of Chairman of the Board Ackneil M. Muldrow, III and the executive leadership of Anna Glass (Executive Director) and Robert Garland (Artistic Director), has named Jaime Wynn, President of Jimmy Choo Americas, as the newest member of its Board of Directors.

Wynn joins the board ahead of DTH’s November engagement at the Detroit Opera House where they will share a first look at the company’s highly anticipated remount of Firebird - a DTH Signature classic that hasn’t been performed in twenty years. Additionally, Wynn joins at a pivotal moment in the company’s continued growth, following a landmark year of national and international performances and community engagement. Her appointment is reflective of DTH’s commitment to aligning with leadership that effectively understands and uplifts artistic excellence, strategic innovation, and social impact.



About Jaime Wynn

Jaime Wynn is a seasoned corporate executive with over 25 years of experience leading business transformation and driving brand growth within the luxury fashion sector. As President of Jimmy Choo Americas, she spearheads the brand’s evolution into a lifestyle fashion house – focused on innovation, omnichannel expansion, and market leadership.

Her career includes senior roles at LVMH, where she led global planning at Marc Jacobs, and at The Jones Group, where she helped scale the Ralph Lauren licensed business and launched a $550M+ private label brand. At Jimmy Choo, Jaime previously served as VP of Wholesale, delivering growth in market share, profitability, and regional performance.

Recognized for her expertise in P&L stewardship, brand strategy, and operational excellence, Jaime is known for achieving measurable results through data-driven insights and inspirational leadership. A committed advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion, she serves as Executive Sponsor for BOLD (Black Organizers, Leaders and Doers) at Capri Holdings, is a member of the Executive Leadership Council (ELC), and a member of Black Women on Boards (BWOB).

Jaime’s distinctive combination of strategic vision and business acumen has earned her numerous opportunities to speak on leadership, transformation, and the future of luxury. She was recently honored as 2024 Alum of the year by Berkeley College. Dedicated to empowering underrepresented communities, Jaime also serves on the Board of Directors for the Food Bank for NYC, where she continues to champion purpose-driven leadership and social impact.