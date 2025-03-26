Dahlak Brathwaite Named as Inaugural Recipient of 'The Micki Grant Artist-in-Residence Program'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The York Theatre has named Dahlak Brathwaite as the inaugural recipient of the “Micki Grant Artist-in-Residence Program” which honors the legacy of Micki Grant, a York Honorary Board Member Emerita, trailblazing artist, and champion of BIPOC representation. This program supports early-career theater makers from communities historically underrepresented in American theatre. Through this initiative, The York Theatre will amplify voices that reflect the full richness of our society and support artists whose perspectives often go unheard.

Joseph Hayward Interim Artistic Director says: “We are thrilled to welcome Dahlak Brathwaite to The York family! We look forward to providing him with an artistic home to develop his work, which we will proudly present in June 2025. My deepest thanks to our exceptional Interim Associate Artistic Director, Debra Walton, for spearheading this initiative, and to The Micki Grant Estate for their incredible support. It is inspiring to see Micki Grant's extraordinary legacy continue to uplift and empower the next generation of theater artists.”

Interim Associate Artistic Director Debra Walton shares: “This is a milestone moment for The York Theatre and for the “Micki Grant Artist-in-Residence Program.” It is an absolute honor to launch this initiative and to select our very first resident artist. Micki Grant’s groundbreaking contributions to theater continue to inspire generations, and this program strives to be a testament to her enduring impact. We are beyond excited to provide a platform for an artist whose work reflects the innovation, passion, and excellence that Micki embodied. We were deeply moved by the incredible talent, passion, and vision shared by every artist who applied. Their work and dedication to the craft is inspiring, and we are so grateful for their participation. This program is just beginning, and we look forward to continuing to celebrate and support artists who are pushing the boundaries of theater!

An official statement from Daryl Walker on behalf of the Micki Grant Estate: "We are absolutely thrilled to have been part of the selection process for the first-ever “Micki Grant Artist-in-Residence Program.” Micki was a visionary whose artistry transcended boundaries, and it was of the utmost importance to us that the selected artist not only embodies her spirit but also carries forward her commitment to innovation, storytelling, and social impact. We could not be more excited to have found a candidate whose artistry aligns so beautifully with Micki’s legacy, and we look forward to witnessing the incredible work they will create through this program."

