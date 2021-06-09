DRUNK SHAKESPEARE to Reopen Off-Broadway July 2nd

Creators Scott Griffin and David Hudson announced that the New York production of the "smashed" hit Off-Broadway comedy, Drunk Shakespeare, will reopen at The Lounge (located at 711 7th Ave in the heart of Times Square) on Friday, July 2, 2021 for an open-ended run.

Directed by Hudson and Associate Director Lisa Klages, Drunk Shakespeare, a New York Times Critics' Pick, begins with one actor drinking five shots of liquor before attempting to lead the cast through a Shakespeare play in under 90 minutes. The show is performed in a hidden library speakeasy with over 10,000 real books and craft cocktails served throughout the evening.

The Drunk Shakespeare Society has been meeting, drinking and performing Shakespeare for over a thousand nights ... and over a thousand liters of liquor. This talented troupe of rotating members loves sharing the epic poetry of William Shakespeare, but you don't need to know a lick of it to enjoy yourself. Pop culture references, improvisation, audience games, a wealth of surprises and liberal departures from the text (with outrageous consequences) make this accessible for anyone who likes a drink. Every night is different and truly anything can happen.

Performances of Drunk Shakespeare will start with a limited schedule of Fridays and Saturdays at 8 PM. The company's comprehensive COVID protocol is available at DrunkShakespeare.com. Only ages 21+ are admitted to The Lounge.

Tickets are $55 for balcony seating, $69 for mezzanine seating, and $89 for stage-side seats which get you closer to the action. A single luxury experience is available for $500 which allows you to be Queen or King of the evening, including a throne and crown for two, a bottle of Moet & Chandon champagne, caviar, hand-crafted chocolates, and most importantly, decision-making powers during the show... If nobody reserves the Royal treatment beforehand, it is auctioned off to the highest bidder at the start of the evening.

Drunk Shakespeare is produced by Scott Griffin of Brass Jar Productions. Michael Amendola is Assistant Producer and Lisa Klages is Associate Artistic Director.

For more information on tickets visit DrunkShakespeare.com. Drunk Shakespeare Chicago reopening to be announced soon.