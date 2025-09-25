DRUNK DRACULA Returns To New York For A Six-Week Halloween Run

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Brass Jar Productions has announced the return of Drunk Dracula, the fangtastic Halloween event from the Drunk Shakespeare Society. After a sold-out debut last fall, the booze-soaked parody is back for a six-week limited run, now in performances through November 2, 2025, at The Ruby Theatre (35 W. 39th Street). Tickets are on sale at DrunkDracula.com.

Adapted from Bram Stoker’s gothic classic, Drunk Dracula is written by Lori Wolter Hudson, co-created by Hudson, Lisa Klages Calhoun, Scott Griffin, and David Hudson, and directed by Kayla Walker. Equal parts comedy, cabaret, and immersive mayhem, the show invites audiences into a hidden library speakeasy where Shakespearean theatrics meet Transylvanian thirst. Expect cocktails, outrageous surprises, and maybe even a bit of necking.

The cast features Gracie Lee Brown, Ryan Farnsworth, Morgan Haney, Craig Jackson, Sarah Leahy, Howard Hendrix Powell, Travis Raeburn, Ali Reagan, Brandon Salerno, Mishka Varovoy, and Sky Young.

Performances are held Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Mondays at 7 PM; Fridays at 8 PM and 10 PM; Saturdays at 3, 5, 7, and 9 PM; and Sundays at 5 PM and 7 PM. Halloween week includes added late-night performances on October 29–31. Tickets range from $49–$89, with craft cocktails and snacks available at all performances. A Royal Experience for Two ($500) includes VIP throne seating, champagne, cocktails, treats, and the chance to influence the performance as the Count and Countess.

The Drunk Shakespeare Society—praised by The New York Times as a “Critics’ Pick”—has performed more Shakespeare than any other company in America, with productions in New York, Chicago, Washington, D.C., Phoenix, and Houston. Drunk Dracula will also premiere in Houston this season.