Photos: VAPE! The Grease Parody Off-Broadway Opening Night

Vape! The Grease Parody is now open Off-Broadway at Theater 555. A new musical by Catie Hogan & Sketchworks Comedy, with Lyrics & Additional Book by Billy Recce and Danny Salles, Vape! is produced by Sketchworks Comedy, with Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley Jackson serving as creative consultants. See photos from opening night!

Vape! The Grease Parody is a hilariously unhinged spoof of the iconic and timeless musical Grease. The show pokes loving fun at all of the wonderful moments, sexual innuendos, outrageous characters, rivalries and secret romances from the original. The hair products may have changed, but the drama, the rivalries, and the thirst for hallway clout remain timeless. It's the musical you know and love... but dragged through a cloud of strawberry-scented vapor and a TikTok filter. …It's the show that you want (…Ooh! Ooh! Ooh, honey!)

Jack Plotnick (Disaster!, Space Station 76) directs an ensemble featuring Ryan Avoux as Kenickie, Dante Brattelli as Sonny, Jen Clark as Jan, Meg Guiney as Marty, Katie Kallaus as Teen Angel and Swing, Scott Silagy as Danny, Slee as Rizzo, Kristen Amanda Smith as Frenchy and Lara Strong as Sandy. Connor Neun is a swing.

Vape! features choreography by Ashley Marinelli (Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical, A Musical About Star Wars), and Music Supervision and Arrangements by Lena Gabrielle. The scenic design is by David Goldstein; costume design by Matthew Solomon, lighting design by Zach Pizza, sound design by Daniel Lundberg, and props design by Brendan McCann. Visceral Entertainment is the Executive Producer and General Manager. Ian McQueen is the Stage Manager. Casting is by Cindi Rush.

Photo credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy