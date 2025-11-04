 tracker
Photos: VAPE! The Grease Parody Off-Broadway Opening Night

The cast features Ryan Avoux as Kenickie, Dante Brattelli as Sonny, Jen Clark as Jan, and more.

By: Nov. 04, 2025
Vape! The Grease Parody is now open Off-Broadway at Theater 555. A new musical by Catie Hogan & Sketchworks Comedy, with Lyrics & Additional Book by Billy Recce and Danny Salles, Vape! is produced by Sketchworks Comedy, with Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley Jackson serving as creative consultants. See photos from opening night!

Vape! The Grease Parody is a hilariously unhinged spoof of the iconic and timeless musical Grease. The show pokes loving fun at all of the wonderful moments, sexual innuendos, outrageous characters, rivalries and secret romances from the original. The hair products may have changed, but the drama, the rivalries, and the thirst for hallway clout remain timeless. It's the musical you know and love... but dragged through a cloud of strawberry-scented vapor and a TikTok filter. …It's the show that you want (…Ooh! Ooh! Ooh, honey!)

Jack Plotnick (Disaster!, Space Station 76) directs an ensemble featuring Ryan Avoux as Kenickie, Dante Brattelli as Sonny, Jen Clark as Jan, Meg Guiney as Marty, Katie Kallaus as Teen Angel and Swing, Scott Silagy as Danny, Slee as Rizzo, Kristen Amanda Smith as Frenchy and Lara Strong as Sandy. Connor Neun is a swing.

Vape! features choreography by Ashley Marinelli (Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical, A Musical About Star Wars), and Music Supervision and Arrangements by Lena Gabrielle. The scenic design is by David Goldstein; costume design by Matthew Solomon, lighting design by Zach Pizza, sound design by Daniel Lundberg, and props design by Brendan McCannVisceral Entertainment is the Executive Producer and General Manager. Ian McQueen is the Stage Manager. Casting is by Cindi Rush.

Photo credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy 

Meg Guiney, Jen Clark, Lara Strong and Kristen Amanda Smith

Lara Strong and Scott Silagy

Kristen Amanda Smith, Dante Brattelli, Lara Strong, Scott Silagy and Ryan Avoux

Rya Avoux and Slee

Lara Strong and Scott Silagy

Lara Strong and Scott Silagy

The Cast of Vape that includes- Ryan Avoux, Dante Brattelli, Jen Clark, Meg Guiney, Katie Kallas, Scott Silagy, Lee, Kristen Amanda Smith and Lara Strong

Lara Strong, Ryan Avoux and Meg Guiney

Vape Celebrates Opening Night

Anaela Joy. and Ashley Marinelli (Choreographer)

Dante Brattelli

Dante Brattelli

Director Jack Plotnick with members of the writing team Scetchwork Comedy that includes Leanna Adams, Katie Hogan, Casey Holloway, Julie Share, Brian Troxell, Christopher Parrott and John Babcock

Scott Silagy

Scott Silagy

Billy Recce (Lyrics)

Billy Recce

Connor Neun

Connor Neun

Slee

Slee

Meg Guiney

Meg Guiney

Ryan Avoux

Ryan Avoux

Katie Kallaus

Katie Kallaus

Lara Strong

Lara Strong

Jen Clark

Jen Clark

Kristen Amanda Smith

Kristen Amanda Smith

Danny Salles (Lyrics)

Danny Salles

Billy Recce, Jack Plotnick (Director) and Danny Salles

Jack Plotnick

Jack Plotnick

Jack Plotnick and Jen Clark

The Cast and Creative of VAPE The Grease Parody

The Cast and Creative of VAPE The Grease Parody

Scott Silagy and Lara Strong

Scott Silagy and Lara Strong



