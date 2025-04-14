DOMINO EFFECT Extends Run at A.R.T./New York Theaters

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The People's Theatre (previously known as People's Theatre Project), LatinX Playwrights Circle, and Boundless Theatre Company will present the world premiere of Domino Effect, a compelling new play written by award-winning playwright Marco Antonio Rodriguez, and devised by immigrant artists. Gonzalez-Leiba Jr serves as Producing Partners and for Audience Development.

Performances, which take place at A.R.T./New York Theaters in Manhattan, are extended through April 26, 2025, due to sold-out shows through the original end date.

Domino Effect offers a poignant exploration of identity, resilience, and connection.

On a warm summer night in Washington Heights, four generations of New Yorkers find themselves at a domino table, each with something to prove. In a world pulling them apart, will the game be their bridge - or their breaking point? The game itself becomes the unexpected bridge between generations, delving into themes of family, authenticity, and the intrinsic need to forge new connections across diverse, queer generations of immigrants.

“This world premiere production of Domino Effect speaks to what we recognize our city and country need today more than ever, and leaves audiences feeling hopeful,” said Mino Lora, Executive Artistic Director of The People's Theatre and the play's director. “The overwhelming response from audiences, leading to an extension through April 26, demonstrates how deeply this story resonates. We hope audiences of all ages will continue to see themselves reflected in the characters and recognize the importance of community, intergenerational connection, and the urgency that lies in this.”

“This play captures so many facets of our shared humanity,” said Janio Marrero, Executive Director of Latinx Playwrights Circle. “From queerness and grief to gender identity and Latinidad, Domino Effect weaves a rich tapestry of themes that resonate deeply across audiences. It's a love letter to the immigrant experience and the vibrancy of Washington Heights.”

“This story highlights the beauty of connection,” said María-Cristina Fusté, Executive Artistic Director of Boundless Theatre Company. “In a world often divided by labels, Domino Effect reminds us that love, friendship, and understanding are universal desires. We are thrilled to bring this powerful story to the stage.”

"At this moment, it's more important than ever to share stories rooted in our communities," said Jiawen Hu, Creative Producer of TPT and the play's lead producer. "Domino Effect speaks to the heart of our shared struggles and resilience, offering a powerful manifesto of the strength we find in community. This play is not just a story—it's a call for connection, understanding, and the power of healing together."

The play unfolds in Fort Tryon Park, when four lives intersect in unexpected ways. Mandi, a 60-something wrestling with regret and identity, finds himself drawn into a dominoes game with Pepper Malveaux, a 40-something Black American trans woman and voodoo pageantry queen; Atash Hesam, a millennial Iranian refugee seeking safety and belonging; and Gisel Fortuna, a Gen Z Dominican overachiever navigating familial expectations. Together, they discover the strength of intergenerational bonds and the shared humanity that transcends their differences and brings them the freedom they so desperately seek.

Commissioned and developed by The People's Theatre with a devising ensemble of immigrant artists, Domino Effect is written by Marco Antonio Rodriguez (In the Name of Salomé, Barceló on the Rocks, Oscar Wao), directed by Mino Lora (Missing Socks and a Line Of Coke by Rachel Lynett, The Goodbye/Rock On, by Andrew Rincon), and stage managed by pau. It is brought to life by much of the same cast engaged in the devising process two years ago: Shadi Ghaheri, Tony Macy-Perez, WILLIE the GENIUS, and Angela Reynoso.

