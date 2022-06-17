DISNEY'S WINNIE THE POOH: THE NEW MUSICAL STAGE ADAPTATION Announces National Tour

Disney's Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation will embark on a national tour this fall. Performances begin September 16, 2022, in Irving, Texas at Irving Arts Center, and will crisscross the U.S. through May 7, 2023. The announcement was made just as the New York company is set to begin performances of the production at the Hundred Acre Theatre at Theatre Row in New York City on June 18, 2022.

The celebrated Drama Desk-nominated show will bring Pooh, Christopher Robin, and their best friends Piglet, Eeyore, Kanga, Roo, Rabbit, and Owl (and Tigger too!) to the New York stage in a show created by Jonathan Rockefeller.

Casting will be announced at a later date. For all information about the show's summer run in New York City, as well cities and dates for the national tour, please go to www.winniethepoohshow.com

Inspired by the beloved books by A. A. Milne and the classic Disney featurettes, Disney's Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation was welcomed in New York beginning in October 2021.

"We are proud to present Broadway quality family entertainment, not only in New York City but across the country. The music, the spectacular life-size puppets, and the charming performances are the perfect way to introduce (or re-introduce) audiences to live theatre, and this is a must-see show for Winnie the Pooh fans of all ages. The smile on the youngsters faces seeing their favorite characters come to life right before their eyes and also the warm feelings of the older audiences reliving one of their favorite childhood stories is very gratifying said creator Rockefeller.

In a new story from the Hundred Acre Wood, this fresh stage adaptation is told with impressive life-size puppetry, telling exciting new stories featuring characters that have played iconic roles in the lives of children for generations. Accompanying the magical, modern narrative is an original score from Nate Edmondson, which features some of the songs written for the animated feature from The Sherman Brothers', including Winnie the Pooh, The Blustery Day, The Wonderful Thing About Tiggers and Whoop-De-Dooper Bounce, and A.A. Milne's The More It Snows (featuring music by Carly Simon) and Sing Ho, a new arrangement.

A leader in family entertainment, Rockefeller Productions values the safety of its patrons and its staff and will enforce any CDC and industry safety standards.

ABOUT THE SHOW

Millions of readers and viewers ever since English author A.A. Milne have enjoyed "Winnie the Pooh" first chronicled the adventures of Christopher Robin's friends in the Hundred Acre Wood in 1926. The books, featuring illustrations by English illustrator E.H. Shephard, have sold over 50 million copies worldwide. The theatrical rights to the Pooh stories were acquired by Disney in 1961, with an original intent to produce a feature film, but after production began, Walt Disney decided to make short featurettes instead. The three featurettes were subsequently incorporated into the feature The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh. This was the last film in the Disney canon in which Walt Disney had personal involvement. The first featurette, Winnie the Pooh and the Honey Tree was released during his lifetime, while Winnie the Pooh and the Blustery Day was still in development. Disney's "Winnie the Pooh" has since become one of the best-loved and most successful franchises in history.

The Sherman Brothers are the multi-talented Oscar® and Grammy® Award-winning American songwriting duo of Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman. The Sherman Brothers wrote more motion-picture musical scores than any other songwriting team in film history. Among these are the Disney classics Mary Poppins, The Jungle Book, Bedknobs and Broomsticks, and The Aristocats. The Sherman Brothers worked directly with Walt Disney on the first two Winnie the Pooh featurettes: Winnie the Pooh and the Honey Tree (which garnered a Grammy Award nomination) and Winnie the Pooh and the Blustery Day. The brothers won a Grammy Award for the third featurette: Winnie the Pooh and Tigger Too. All three featurettes were incorporated into the 1977 musical film The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh. The duo also wrote songs for Winnie the Pooh and a Day for Eeyore and The Tigger Movie, with their music also featured in the movie Christopher Robin.

Jonathan Rockefeller and Rockefeller Productions have received global acclaim for their adaptations of such iconic works as Winnie the Pooh, The Very Hungry Caterpillar and Paddington Bear. Rockefeller's production of The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show, based on the books of renowned author/illustrator Eric Carle, tours in over 12 countries. Its debut run in New York City, along with New York Times Critic's Pick Paddington Gets In a Jam, both resulted in a Drama Desk and Off-Broadway Alliance nominations. Most recently, Disney's Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation (produced in association with Disney Theatrical Productions) premiered Off-Broadway in 2021 and was nominated for a Drama Desk award for Outstanding Puppetry Design. Sesame Street the Musical was recently announced to debut in New York City this coming fall. Alongside Rockefeller's theatre work, 'Paddington' was commissioned by Studio Canal to be filmed as a holiday special: Paddington Saves Christmas and the award-winning short film, 10 Little Rubber Ducks, narrated by Bernadette Peters, continues to delight fans of Eric Carle's work.

Produced in association with Disney Theatrical Productions.

Photo credit: Evan Zimmerman