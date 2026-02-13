DIRTY BOOKS World Premiere Extends at Bated Breath Theater

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Bated Breath Theatre Company's world premiere of Dirty Books will now play through Thursday, April 30 at Bated Breath Theater. The production is now in its fourth extension due to popular demand.

Written and directed by Mara Lieberman, Dirty Books is an immersive performance that plunges audiences into the heated battles over anti-obscenity laws and censorship in America. Read BroadwayWorld's interview with Lieberman HERE!

Inspired by the true stories of erotic fiction writers of the 1960's and using Supreme Court-inspired transcripts, Dirty Books reveals the ingenuity and resilience of artists who thrived in the shadows of America's anti-obscenity laws working in the soft-core adult publishing industry. Inside an intimate world of secret bookstores, banned novels, and underground desire, the audience collaborates with the company to compose an erotic story.

Beginning each morning at 9 AM ET, $29 rush tickets for Dirty Books will be available for the same day’s performance via the TodayTix app. More tickets may open for purchase throughout the day. There is a limit of 2 tickets per person and subject to availability.

Dirty Books stars Sophia Carlin, Alexis Pratt, Sammy Rivas and Grayson Willenbacher; with understudies Alaina Bozarth, Frankie Otis, Laura Walter, and Camilo Zuqui. Melina Rabin will play ‘Woman 1’ through Saturday, February 28 and Alaina Bozarth will assume the role beginning Thursday, March 5.

Alongside Lieberman, the production team includes Jacob P.S Lemmenes (technical director), Yung-Hung Sung (set and lighting design), Tojo Rasedoara (sound design), Stephanie Lopez (costume design), Lauren DeLeon (intimacy coordinator), Nikita Chernin (stage manager), Ansley Jackson (assistant stage manager), with Table 7 (marketing and social media) and India Stachyra (marketing assistant).