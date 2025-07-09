DILARIA Extends Off-Broadway Run

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dilaria by Julia Randall has extended its run at the DR2 Theatre through Friday, August 8th. Dilaria currently stars Ella Stiller (Driver’s Ed, And Just Like That), Chiara Aurelia (Cruel Summer, Hysteria!), and Christopher Briney (The Summer I Turned Pretty, Dalíland).

As previously announced, Chiara Aurelia will be leaving the production on July 13th and Tessa Albertson (All Nighter, I’m Gonna Mary You Tobey Maguire) will be taking over the role of Georgia. Understudies are Ari Dalbert and Rebecca Ho.

Dilaria, with direction by Alex Keegan, opened at the DR2 Theater (105 E. 15th St.). on June 18, 2025.