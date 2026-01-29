DID YOU CHARGE YOUR PHONE FOR THE END OF THE WORLD? Comes to Frigid NYC 2026

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Infinite Monkey Theater Company will present did you charge your phone for the end of the world? written and directed by Fletcher Michael. The production will be presented as part of the 2026 New York City Fringe Festival with FRIGID New York at wild project (195 E. 3rd Street, New York, NY 10009) with performances on Sat April 4 at 8:40pm, Mon April 6 at 6pm, Sat April 18 at 3:40pm & Sun April 19 at 5:20pm. T

The year is 2034. A city-demolishing asteroid is heading for Brooklyn. The government refuses to alert the public of the impending catastrophe until a boutique advertising agency can come up with a positive rebrand for the calamitous asteroid.

The cast will feature Fletcher Michael, Lucy Boisvert, & Collin Dennis

Fletcher Michael (Playwright/Director) is the founder of Infinite Monkey Theater Co., through which they write, direct, produce, and perform in full-length comedic plays (Til Death Do Us Party; First Liar on the Moon) and an Off-Broadway sketch comedy show called Chimp Cocktail (The Second City New York, Edinburgh Fringe Festival ‘25). Beyond writing for the stage, Fletcher is the author of numerous satire pieces and three novels: Sidewalk Dance (Keylight Books, 2024), Glass Bottle Season (Keylight Books, 2023), and Vulture (Rebel Satori Press, 2022). More information on Fletcher's past, current, and upcoming projects can be found on www.fletcherisuptosomething.com.

Since its founding in 2023, Infinite Monkey Theater Co. has produced numerous genre-defying, absurd-leaning, and always original shows in New York City. The company's first full-length play, Til Death Do Us Party, was staged as part of the 2024 New York Theater Festival. The company's second play, First Liar on the Moon, was staged at Theater for the New City as part of the 2025 Dream Up Festival. After selling out a ten show run at The PIT, Infinite Monkey's sketch comedy show, Chimp Cocktail, accepted an Off-Broadway residency at The Players Theatre, where they have played to sold out audiences of nearly 200 patrons. The show has also performed at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival (2025) and The Second City New York's mainstage. Infinite Monkey Theater Co.'s latest production, did you charge your phone for the end of the world?, will make its World Premiere at the New York City Fringe Festival in April 2026.

New York City Fringe Festival is an open lottery-based theatre festival presented by FRIGID New York, which gives artists an opportunity to let their ingenuity thrive in a venue that values freedom of expression and artistic determination. In true support of the Indie Theater Community, 100% of box office proceeds go directly to the artists whose work is being presented. FRIGID New York is here to chill out the New York independent theatre scene's ideas of what a theatre festival can be!