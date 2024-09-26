DEEP HISTORY Extended for Two Weeks at The Public Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Public Theater will begin performances for the North American premiere of DEEP HISTORY, a solo show by Australian playwright and performer David Finnigan, with a Joseph Papp Free Performance on Saturday, October 5. An urgent and personal retelling of how we’ve reached the brink of unthinkable climate disaster, DEEP HISTORY comes to New York following acclaimed runs at Edinburgh Fringe, London’s Barbican Centre, and Canberra Theatre Centre. DEEP HISTORY will officially open in the Shiva Theater on Thursday, October 10. Originally scheduled to close on Sunday, October 27, the production has now been extended through Sunday, November 10.

At the end of 2019, in the English countryside, Australian playwright David Finnigan began writing a play about the six turning points that have brought us to this moment in time—our ecosystems transformed, our planet on the brink of unthinkable climate disaster. But then Finnigan's hometown of Canberra was hit by bushfires. As an area the size of England burned and one billion animals perished, he started to receive texts from loved ones racing to evacuate amid the devastation. In a performance that interweaves 75,000 years of humanity with the incredibly personal account of his best friend’s escape, Finnigan calls on scientific research, phone footage, and a very personal story to illuminate the transforming planet and how we’ve arrived here. An extraordinary ride through human history, DEEP HISTORY is shot through with humor and glowing with hope.

The production includes video design by Hayley Egan, music by Reuben Ingall, and direction by Annette Mees. Buzz Cohen is the production stage manager.

