CoverMyFee to Offer Application Fee Grants for FRIGID Festival Applicants in First New York Collaboration

The 501(c)3 nonprofit will cover the initial application fee for the first 12 artists submitting their work to the 2023 FRIGID Festival in New York City.

Sep. 04, 2022  

CoverMyFee, a new nonprofit formed by a group of creatives, will cover the initial nonrefundable application fee for artists of all genres submitting their work to festivals and development programs. By doing so, CoverMyFee hopes to eliminate the gamble of losing money on necessities in order to invest in furthering one's career as an artist. Most festivals and development programs require an application fee to submit work even if a performer does not get accepted into the festival or program. We plan to cover those application fees instead.

CoverMyFee will grant it's maiden grant to the 1st 12 applicants for FRIGID New York Fringe.

The FRIGID Fringe Festival is an open and uncensored theater festival that gives artists an opportunity to let their ingenuity thrive in a venue that values freedom of expression and artistic determination. In true support of our Indie Theater Community, 100% of box office proceeds go directly to the artists whose work is being presented. FRIGID is here to chill out the New York independent theatre scene's ideas of what a theatre festival can be!

To make a tax-deductible donation to CoverMyFee please visit: CoverMyFee.com

For more information on the 2023 FRIGID Festival visit: Frigid.nyc




