Complete Casting Announced for BLACK NO MORE World Premiere Production

The New Group has announced complete casting for the world premiere production of Black No More. This new musical, inspired by George S. Schuyler's 1931 novel of the same name, features Book by John Ridley, Music and Lyrics by Tariq Trotter, Music Supervision, Orchestrations and Vocal Arrangements by Daryl Waters, Choreography by Bill T. Jones and Direction by Scott Elliott. A strictly limited engagement will play January 11 - February 27, 2022 at The Pershing Square Signature Center (The Irene Diamond Stage, 480 West 42nd Street) with Opening Night on Tuesday, February 8.

The complete cast features Leanne Antonio, Rhaamell Burke-Missouri, Elijah A. Carter, Ryan Fitzgerald, Polanco Jones Jr., Zachary Daniel Jones, Sarah Meahl, Mary Page Nance, Oneika Phillips, Nicholas Ranauro, Malaiyka Reid, Mars Rucker, Angela M. Sauers, Katie Thompson, Akron Watson, Nyla Watson and Edward Watts, joining the previously announced Walter Bobbie, Jennifer Damiano, Brandon Victor Dixon, Tamika Lawrence, Tracy Shayne, Theo Stockman, Ephraim Sykes, Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter and Lillias White.

Black No More, a new musical inspired by George S. Schuyler's Afrofuturist novel set during the Harlem Renaissance, is the story of Max Disher (Brandon Victor Dixon), who's eager to try the mysterious machine invented by Dr. Junius Crookman (Tariq Trotter) that guarantees to "solve the American race problem" -by turning Black people white. Through a fusion of music by two-time Grammy Award winner Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter (The Roots), and choreography by two-time Tony Award winner Bill T. Jones (Spring Awakening and Fela!), with book by Academy Award winner John Ridley (12 Years a Slave) and directed by The New Group's founding Artistic Director Scott Elliott, Black No More is one Black man's journey colliding with truths of race and identity.

Originally announced and slated for fall 2020, Black No More arrives in January 2022 in this world premiere production from The New Group.

Black No More features Music Direction and Dance Arrangements by Zane Mark; Scenic Design by Derek McLane; Costume Design by Qween Jean; Lighting Design by Jeff Croiter; Sound Design by Nevin Steinberg; Wig and Hair Design by Nikiya Mathis; and Casting by The Telsey Office / Rebecca Scholl, CSA & Kristian Charbonier, CSA. Associate Director is Monet. Artistic Associate is Shariffa Ali. Associate Choreographer is Antonio Brown. Production Stage Manager is Valerie A. Peterson, with Assistant Stage Manager Nicole Iovino.

A strictly limited engagement plays January 11 - February 27 at The Pershing Square Signature Center (The Irene Diamond Stage, 480 West 42nd Street), with Opening Night on February 8. The complete performance schedule, including Black Theater Night and accessibility performances can be found at thenewgroup.org. Regular price tickets for all preview performances January 11 - February 8 are $65 - $85; and tickets for performances February 9 - February 27 are $85 - $105. Tickets are now on sale at thenewgroup.org.