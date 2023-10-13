Company XIV's NUTCRACKER ROUGE to Return in November

Circus artists, enchanting chanteuses, burlesque dancers, and baroque extravagance fashion a dazzling symphony to liberate a familiar tale with sensual and opulent flair.

By: Oct. 13, 2023

POPULAR

DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS, HELL'S KITCHEN & More Lead Top Off-Broadway Shows for Octobe Photo 1 Top Off-Broadway Shows for October
Exclusive: Before Graciela Daniele Was a Broadway Legend... Photo 2 Exclusive: Before Graciela Daniele Was a Broadway Legend...
Nathan Lane and More Set For Concert Version of THE FROGS at Lincoln Center Photo 3 Nathan Lane and More Set For Concert Version of THE FROGS at Lincoln Center
See a New Photo of the Cast of HERE WE ARE at The Shed, Now in Previews Photo 4 See a New Photo of the Cast of HERE WE ARE at The Shed, Now in Previews

Company XIV's NUTCRACKER ROUGE to Return in November

Company XIV’s naughty take on the classic ballet returns for a 13th anniversary limited engagement at Théâtre XIV. Circus artists, enchanting chanteuses, burlesque dancers, and baroque extravagance fashion a dazzling symphony to liberate a familiar tale with sensual and opulent flair.

 

Leave the kids at home and satisfy your sweet tooth at Nutcracker Rouge.

 

The cast includes Storm Marrero and Brandon Looney as Dosselmeyer, Megumi “Meg” Iwama and Ellen Akashi as Marie-Claire, Marcos Antonio and Jack Blackmon as Nutcracker Prince, Robyn Adele Anderson and Melike Konur as Sugar Queens, Nolan as Candy Cane, Lola Carter as Cherries, Alisa Mae and Kylie Rose as Champagne, Uys du Buisson as Absinthe, TJ as Turkish Delight, Daniel Darling as Cotton Candy and Duane Gosa as Mother Ginger. The ensemble includesErin Dillon, Nicholas Katen, Clarisa Patton and Morgan Lee Wade.

 

The creative team includes Creator, Director and Choreographer Austin Mccormick, Costume and Scenic Designer Zane Pihlström, Makeup Designer Sarah Cimino, Lighting Designer Brian Tovar, Sound Designer Julian Evans, Wig Designers Bryan Gonzale and Charlie August Kellogg, Rehearsal Director Nicolas Katen and Costume Shop Manager Jana Violante.

 

“We are so grateful to our audiences that have made Nutcracker Rouge a holiday sensation.” says Austin Mccormick. “We are excited to welcome several new acts and returning favorites this season. And we are especially thrilled to welcome back Storm Marrero in her new role of Drosselmeyer.”

 

ABOUT Company XIV

 

Théâtre XIV is a boutique venue where classically trained performers also host and bartend, seating guests and pouring immersive cocktails from a curated menu which also features Brooklyn-crafted absinthe, champagne and a selection of treats and sweets.

 

VENUE

Théâtre XIV

383 Troutman St.

Brooklyn, NY 11237

 

Théâtre XIV is a boutique venue on Graffiti Alley in trendy Bushwick, Brooklyn. Burlesque stars pour immersive cocktails and champagne from a curated menu at the venue’s speakeasy bar. L Train to Jefferson St.

 

OTHER INFO

Ages 21+ only, valid ID required for entry

Strobe, haze and incense are utilized in this production

 
11 WEEKS ONLY
NOVEMBER 16, 2023 –
JANUARY 27, 2024
 



RELATED STORIES - Off-Broadway

1
Black Theatre United Announces Star-Studded Honorary Co-Chair Lineup For Inaugural Gala! Photo
Black Theatre United Announces Star-Studded Honorary Co-Chair Lineup For Inaugural Gala!

Black Theatre United (BTU) announced today a star-studded lineup of honorary co-chairs for its upcoming inaugural Gala on Monday, October 30 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom, which includes Earvin “Magic” Johnson, Cookie Johnson, Al Roker & Deborah Roberts, Blair Underwood, Congresswoman Ayanna Presley, Tommi A. Vincent and Troy Vincent Sr.

2
The Classical Theatre Of Harlem Unveils 2024 Season Lineup Featuring A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DR Photo
The Classical Theatre Of Harlem Unveils 2024 Season Lineup Featuring A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM & More

Get ready to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Classical Theatre of Harlem with their exciting 2024 season lineup. From the magical fairytale comedy 'A Midsummer Night's Dream' to free outdoor 'Shakespeare in the Park' performances, CTH is bringing the arts to New York City.

3
Alexandra Tatarskys SAD BOYS IN HARPY LAND to Have Off-Broadway Premiere at Playwrights Ho Photo
Alexandra Tatarsky's SAD BOYS IN HARPY LAND to Have Off-Broadway Premiere at Playwrights Horizons

Get the details on the Off Broadway premiere of Alexandra Tatarsky's 'Sad Boys in Harpy Land' at Playwrights Horizons. Running from Nov 2-26, this solo work is part of a series of productions produced in repertory. Don't miss out on this unique theatrical experience.

4
Matt de Rogatis to Star in Off-Broadway Premiere of LONE STAR at Theatre Row Photo
Matt de Rogatis to Star in Off-Broadway Premiere of LONE STAR at Theatre Row

Get all the details on the upcoming off-Broadway premiere of 'LONE STAR' starring Matt De Rogatis. Find out when and where you can catch this highly anticipated show at Theatre Row this fall.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch the Cast of COVENANT Discuss The New Play, Now in Previews Video
Watch the Cast of COVENANT Discuss The New Play, Now in Previews
BACK TO THE FUTURE To Celebrate Back to the Future Day With Special Event Video
BACK TO THE FUTURE To Celebrate Back to the Future Day With Special Event
On the Red Carpet at GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Video
On the Red Carpet at GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS
Alice in Wonderland in Off-Broadway Alice in Wonderland
The Players Theatre (9/30-11/05)PHOTOS
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You