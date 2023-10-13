Company XIV's NUTCRACKER ROUGE to Return in November

Company XIV’s naughty take on the classic ballet returns for a 13th anniversary limited engagement at Théâtre XIV. Circus artists, enchanting chanteuses, burlesque dancers, and baroque extravagance fashion a dazzling symphony to liberate a familiar tale with sensual and opulent flair.

Leave the kids at home and satisfy your sweet tooth at Nutcracker Rouge.

The cast includes Storm Marrero and Brandon Looney as Dosselmeyer, Megumi “Meg” Iwama and Ellen Akashi as Marie-Claire, Marcos Antonio and Jack Blackmon as Nutcracker Prince, Robyn Adele Anderson and Melike Konur as Sugar Queens, Nolan as Candy Cane, Lola Carter as Cherries, Alisa Mae and Kylie Rose as Champagne, Uys du Buisson as Absinthe, TJ as Turkish Delight, Daniel Darling as Cotton Candy and Duane Gosa as Mother Ginger. The ensemble includesErin Dillon, Nicholas Katen, Clarisa Patton and Morgan Lee Wade.

The creative team includes Creator, Director and Choreographer Austin Mccormick, Costume and Scenic Designer Zane Pihlström, Makeup Designer Sarah Cimino, Lighting Designer Brian Tovar, Sound Designer Julian Evans, Wig Designers Bryan Gonzale and Charlie August Kellogg, Rehearsal Director Nicolas Katen and Costume Shop Manager Jana Violante.

“We are so grateful to our audiences that have made Nutcracker Rouge a holiday sensation.” says Austin Mccormick. “We are excited to welcome several new acts and returning favorites this season. And we are especially thrilled to welcome back Storm Marrero in her new role of Drosselmeyer.”

Théâtre XIV is a boutique venue where classically trained performers also host and bartend, seating guests and pouring immersive cocktails from a curated menu which also features Brooklyn-crafted absinthe, champagne and a selection of treats and sweets.

VENUE

Théâtre XIV

383 Troutman St.

Brooklyn, NY 11237

Théâtre XIV is a boutique venue on Graffiti Alley in trendy Bushwick, Brooklyn. Burlesque stars pour immersive cocktails and champagne from a curated menu at the venue’s speakeasy bar. L Train to Jefferson St.

OTHER INFO

Ages 21+ only, valid ID required for entry

Strobe, haze and incense are utilized in this production



11 WEEKS ONLY

NOVEMBER 16, 2023 –

JANUARY 27, 2024

