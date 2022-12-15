Comedian Sam Morrison to Bring Solo Show SUGAR DADDY to SoHo Playhouse in January

Fresh off its run at the 2022 Edinburgh Fringe Festival, New York City Comedian Sam Morrison will make his Off Broadway debut with his solo show Sugar Daddy, for a limited 6-week engagement at the SoHo Playhouse (15 Vandam Street). Produced by SoHo Playhouse and co-produced by Ali Fischbein, Sugar Daddy begins performances on January 11 and runs through February 17, 2023, with an official opening night on January 19, 2023.

Grappling with the death of his partner from COVID-19 in 2021, Morrison transforms his grief into humor. Masterfully toeing the line between comedy and tragedy, he takes the audience on a journey of love, loss, diabetes, seagull attacks, and a few extraordinary coincidences.

After meeting his partner Jonathan at the infamous "Bear Week" in Provincetown, the two fell in love quarantining together at his grandmother's house before Jonathan's tragic passing. Soon after, Sam found a coping mechanism in an unexpected place: comedy. Sugar Daddy is a revolutionary hour of comedy that follows in the footsteps of stand up solo artists, but expands on what comedy can be - a brutally honest and truly hilarious exploration of tragedy and triumph. Ultimately, this is an uplifting hour that is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and our ability to find light in darkness.

Tickets for Sugar Daddy (starting at $35.00) and more information can be found here. The show plays Wednesdays through Saturdays at 7 pm beginning Wednesday, January 11th through Friday, February 17th (with no show January 14). The running time is 65 minutes, no intermission.

Sam Morrison is an anxious gay diabetic Jew who finds humor in the sad, awkward, and shameful. Hailing from Sarasota, FL, he now resides in Greenpoint where he is a staple of the Brooklyn comedy scene. As a stand up he performed on the segment Bananamore's on "The Drew Barrymore Show." He has performed in some of the most prestigious showcases in the country: The Stand Up NBC Finals, The Tonight Show Showcase, RuPaul's DragCon, Laughing Skull Festival, and named "Best of New Talent" at the New York Comedy Festival. Sam is the host of the long running Queerotica, a monthly all-queer showcase at The Strand Bookstore. As a touring comedian, Sam is a mainstay in the college circuit and has headlined over 70 colleges.

On the road, he has headlined across the country & opened for Michael Ian Black, Judy Gold, and Bonnie Mcfarlane. His solo show Hello, Daddy! was critically lauded at the 2019 Edinburgh Fringe Festival, included in Best Joke of The Fringe (Evening News, The Independent) and featured in Metro. In 2022, his follow up solo show Sugar Daddy was one of the highest reviewed comedies of Festival with 5-star reviews from POW! Showbiz, Broadway Baby, Broadway World, and features in BBC Scotland and The Times UK. As a writer, Sam was staffed on the first season (64 episodes) of Blind Date, hosted by Nikki Glaser, currently airing on Bravo. His pilot Daddy reached the 2nd round of the Sundance Lab, Screencraft Quarterfinals, Cinequest SemiFinals, and received multiple n 8's on The Blacklist. He is represented by Katie Edwards (tv/film/comedy), Maude Reilly (literary), and Megan McWaters (touring) of APA. For college touring, he is represented by Degy Entertainment. Internationally, he is represented by Lucy Chesterman and Mick Perrin of Mick Perrin Worldwide.